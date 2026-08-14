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Hamilton Echoes Verstappen Criticism of F1 Overtaking

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Hamilton Echoes Verstappen Criticism of F1 Overtaking

Lewis Hamilton has become the latest high-profile voice to question the quality of overtaking in the current Formula 1 era, arguing that battery management has fundamentally altered the nature of wheel-to-wheel racing. The Ferrari driver said roughly half the circuits on the calendar now produce little genuine overtaking, with drivers instead passing each other mid-straight through power deployment rather than racecraft. His comments align closely with criticism Max Verstappen voiced after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Asked about his experience of overtaking in the modern regulations era, the seven-time world champion said the satisfaction has diminished sharply. While certain circuits still allow for traditional late-braking moves, Hamilton pointed to venues like Silverstone where drivers are overtaken on straights without defensive opportunities.

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"It absolutely doesn't feel like it used to," Hamilton said. "At about half of the circuits you can barely overtake and not much happens on track. At others it's still possible, for example by braking late. That's how it should be. But here and also at Silverstone you see a driver being overtaken mid-straight, without much extra power."

Battery deployment replaces racecraft

Hamilton identified energy management as the core issue distorting modern racing. Drivers must constantly calculate remaining battery capacity, leading to a pattern where an overtake using electrical deployment is immediately reversed when the original attacker runs out of charge and the defender has reserves available.

"You mainly have to understand how much battery you have left," the Ferrari driver explained. "If you use it to overtake someone, that driver shortly afterwards has enough power to get you back. As a result you get a kind of position-swapping that doesn't always feel like real racing."

Verstappen delivered identical verdict in Hungary

The convergence between Hamilton and Verstappen on this subject is notable given their contrasting careers and current team situations. Verstappen made nearly identical observations after Hungary, saying he derives little enjoyment from the current overtaking paradigm.

"I really don't like it," the Dutchman said. "Sometimes it's quite funny to see drivers fighting ahead of you. They use their battery and then you overtake them on the straight without really having to do anything for it."

Verstappen argued that authentic overtaking should be prepared through corners and completed under braking, not executed mid-straight through power differentials. He added that the disconnect between corner speed and straight-line performance creates perverse incentives.

"Sometimes you can go faster through a corner, but then you lose time on the straight," Verstappen said. "That's just wrong. In every racing class, being faster in a corner normally just gains you time. You shouldn't then be punished for it on the straight."

Spectacle versus substance

Both drivers acknowledged a gap between how overtaking appears to casual viewers and how it feels to those inside the sport. Verstappen suggested that while increased passing statistics might seem impressive to less engaged audiences, dedicated race fans recognise the difference between manufactured DRS-and-battery exchanges and genuine combat.

The shared frustration from two of the grid's most accomplished drivers suggests the current regulations, designed to increase overtaking frequency, may have succeeded in quantity while eroding quality. With no major technical regulation changes scheduled before 2026, drivers face at least two more seasons of energy-managed racing before the next-generation power units arrive.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
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McLaren
220
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Red Bull Racing
177
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Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
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11
10
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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