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George Russell reveals sports psychologist has been key to Mercedes performance since 2020

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George Russell reveals sports psychologist has been key to Mercedes performance since 2020

George Russell has confirmed he has worked with the same sports psychologist since 2020, using mental coaching not as a crisis intervention but as a continuous performance tool. The Mercedes driver explained he relies on the support to manage race weekend pressure, regulate energy across Formula 1's 24-race calendar, and extract maximum performance even during successful periods. Russell's approach reflects a broader shift in elite sport, where psychological preparation is treated as structural rather than remedial.

Russell began working with the psychologist during his final season at Williams, a partnership that has since followed him to Mercedes. He frames the relationship as part of his performance infrastructure, comparable to physical conditioning or simulator work. The sessions help him navigate interactions within the team and maintain perspective across the long arcs of a championship season.

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"I've mentioned before that I work with a sports psychologist. I've been doing that since 2020. Initially it was mostly about getting the most out of myself, but also about dealing better with the people around me," Russell said. The distinction is important. Where mental health support in sport was once reserved for moments of acute difficulty, Russell positions it as a baseline element of preparation.

Support network beyond the psychologist

Russell stressed that his psychologist is one component of a wider support structure. He cited fiancée Carmen Montero Mundt, team principal Toto Wolff, and others in his immediate circle as consistent sources of stability. The psychologist complements rather than replaces those relationships, offering a professional space to process performance demands separate from personal or team dynamics.

"It's not necessarily about getting help at the moments when things are really tough. Of course it helps enormously then, but I'm also very happy with the people close to me. My fiancée Gwen, Toto Wolff and the other people around me have always supported me," Russell explained. The comment underlines a key aspect of his approach: mental coaching is preventative, not reactive.

Drawing on past success for present confidence

Russell also described how he uses his career trajectory as a psychological anchor. When facing difficulties, he deliberately recalls previous achievements to counter negative spirals and rebuild confidence. The method is simple but effective: reminding himself of what he has already proven capable of achieving.

"It helps to remind yourself what you're capable of. When I look back on my career, I think mainly of the successes I've achieved. I know what I can do and that gives me confidence and belief in myself," Russell said. His wins in Brazil 2022, Austria 2024, and Las Vegas 2024 serve as reference points, tangible proof of his capacity to perform under pressure at the highest level.

By embedding mental preparation into his routine, Russell positions himself for the psychological endurance required over a season that now stretches from late February through to early December. As Formula 1's schedule continues to expand, the mental demands grow in parallel with the physical. Russell's willingness to discuss his approach openly may reflect a generational change in how drivers view psychological support, no longer as a weakness to conceal but as a performance edge to cultivate.

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

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Alpine F1
64
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,186
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 161
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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