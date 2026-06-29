Zak Brown has addressed speculation linking Max Verstappen to McLaren for the first time, stating that while he has no expectation of losing either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, the four-time world champion would naturally be under consideration in an exceptional scenario. The McLaren CEO's comments, made to Sky Sports during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, walk a careful line between loyalty to his current drivers and acknowledging the obvious appeal of signing the sport's dominant force.

Brown made clear his full confidence in the Norris-Piastri pairing, which has delivered McLaren its strongest sustained form in over a decade. Both drivers hold long-term contracts, and the team sees no reason to disrupt a partnership that has yielded multiple race wins and positioned McLaren as Red Bull's closest challenger in 2024 and into 2025.

"I would be really surprised if Lando or Oscar drove anywhere else," Brown told Sky Sports. "They both feel excellent here, they have contracts, and beyond that, we are also extremely satisfied with them. We see no reason to change anything."

The hypothetical door left ajar

Brown did not, however, completely rule out the prospect of signing Verstappen. Speaking with a knowing tone, the American outlined a scenario in which one of McLaren's seats would unexpectedly become available.

"If for some bizarre reason a seat suddenly opened up, then it's obviously logical that you look at Max. After all, he is a four-time world champion," Brown said. The remark was calibrated to avoid ruling out the impossible while emphasising that no such vacancy is on the horizon.

Verstappen's future has become a recurring theme in the paddock, particularly as Red Bull's competitive edge has narrowed. McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari have all closed the gap, raising questions about whether the Dutchman might seek a fresh challenge. His relationship with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has been cited in some quarters as a potential factor, with speculation suggesting Verstappen could follow Lambiase should the engineer depart Red Bull.

Piastri-Verstappen swap gains traction

Paddock chatter has also revived the possibility of a driver swap involving Verstappen and Piastri. The Australian, managed by former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, is understood to be highly regarded within the Milton Keynes organisation. Red Bull has a history of securing drivers managed by Webber, and Piastri's stock has risen sharply since his maiden grand prix win in Hungary last year.

Such a move would represent a significant shift for both teams. Piastri would gain access to Red Bull's infrastructure and legacy, while McLaren would acquire a driver who has won three consecutive championships and remains, at 27, in his prime. Whether either scenario materialises depends largely on Red Bull's ability to return to clear performance dominance and Verstappen's own appetite for change. For now, Brown's comments reflect the reality that McLaren is content but not complacent, and that no team would ignore the opportunity to sign the sport's best driver if circumstances aligned