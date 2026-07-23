Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has accused McLaren CEO Zak Brown of spreading inaccuracies about Red Bull's dual-team structure, claiming the American executive is telling only half the story in his ongoing campaign against sister teams competing under the same ownership. Permane took issue with Brown's allegations that staff can move freely between Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, calling the claims "absolutely not true" in a pointed rebuttal on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

Brown has been a vocal critic of Red Bull's ownership model for years, but escalated his campaign earlier this year with formal complaints to the FIA and an open letter detailing what he views as competitive advantages gained through shared ownership. Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, both owned by the energy drinks conglomerate, remain the only sister-team pairing on the grid following the Haas-Ferrari model's evolution and Alpine's independence from broader Renault operations.

Permane suggested Brown's methods, particularly the open letter, crossed a line. "I don't think the way he did it, by writing an open letter, was very proper," Permane said. "I would have appreciated it if he had called and we could have spoken." The Racing Bulls boss acknowledged Brown is fighting on all fronts in his role, but stressed the collateral damage lands on the Faenza squad rather than its senior partner in Milton Keynes.

Staff transfer claims disputed

The core dispute centres on Brown's assertion that personnel can transfer between the two Red Bull teams with fewer restrictions than exist between independent outfits. Permane cited a specific example to counter the claim. "He wrote this open letter, and there were a few things in it that were not correct," Permane said. "He claimed that our employees can switch more easily, but that is simply not true."

Permane pointed to the case of a deputy technical director who moved to Red Bull Racing, which Brown had characterised as happening within months. "That is completely wrong," Permane said. "I knew last September that he wanted to leave for Red Bull. I didn't let him go until April, and he also had to do three months of gardening leave, as FIA regulations require." The timeline, if accurate, suggests the transfer followed standard protocols rather than any expedited internal process.

Understanding the strategy, rejecting the method

Permane stopped short of outright condemning Brown's motives, framing them as part of McLaren's broader competitive strategy. "I can understand it from Zak's perspective. I see what he's doing and I'm not offended by it," he said. But he drew a clear distinction between strategic gamesmanship and factual accuracy. "To be honest, when you're on this side and doing everything by the rules, we do everything we can to ensure we respect the regulations."

The exchange underscores the tension between McLaren and Red Bull as the 2025 season progresses, with the papaya squad having closed the competitive gap significantly. Brown's public pressure campaign appears designed to prompt regulatory intervention, though the FIA has yet to signal any imminent rule changes. Whether Brown's accusations contain enough substance to trigger action, or whether they amount to what Permane characterises as strategic noise, remains an open question as teams prepare for the next phase of the championship.