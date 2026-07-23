user icon
icon

Racing Bulls boss hits back at Zak Brown's Red Bull claims

<< Return to the news list
Racing Bulls boss hits back at Zak Brown's Red Bull claims

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has accused McLaren CEO Zak Brown of spreading inaccuracies about Red Bull's dual-team structure, claiming the American executive is telling only half the story in his ongoing campaign against sister teams competing under the same ownership. Permane took issue with Brown's allegations that staff can move freely between Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, calling the claims "absolutely not true" in a pointed rebuttal on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

Brown has been a vocal critic of Red Bull's ownership model for years, but escalated his campaign earlier this year with formal complaints to the FIA and an open letter detailing what he views as competitive advantages gained through shared ownership. Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, both owned by the energy drinks conglomerate, remain the only sister-team pairing on the grid following the Haas-Ferrari model's evolution and Alpine's independence from broader Renault operations.

More about Red Bull Racing Why Verstappen gets a pass at the Hungaroring media day

Why Verstappen gets a pass at the Hungaroring media day

Jul 23
 Why Red Bull are confident Verstappen will stay despite exit clause

Why Red Bull are confident Verstappen will stay despite exit clause

Jul 23

Permane suggested Brown's methods, particularly the open letter, crossed a line. "I don't think the way he did it, by writing an open letter, was very proper," Permane said. "I would have appreciated it if he had called and we could have spoken." The Racing Bulls boss acknowledged Brown is fighting on all fronts in his role, but stressed the collateral damage lands on the Faenza squad rather than its senior partner in Milton Keynes.

Staff transfer claims disputed

The core dispute centres on Brown's assertion that personnel can transfer between the two Red Bull teams with fewer restrictions than exist between independent outfits. Permane cited a specific example to counter the claim. "He wrote this open letter, and there were a few things in it that were not correct," Permane said. "He claimed that our employees can switch more easily, but that is simply not true."

Permane pointed to the case of a deputy technical director who moved to Red Bull Racing, which Brown had characterised as happening within months. "That is completely wrong," Permane said. "I knew last September that he wanted to leave for Red Bull. I didn't let him go until April, and he also had to do three months of gardening leave, as FIA regulations require." The timeline, if accurate, suggests the transfer followed standard protocols rather than any expedited internal process.

Understanding the strategy, rejecting the method

Permane stopped short of outright condemning Brown's motives, framing them as part of McLaren's broader competitive strategy. "I can understand it from Zak's perspective. I see what he's doing and I'm not offended by it," he said. But he drew a clear distinction between strategic gamesmanship and factual accuracy. "To be honest, when you're on this side and doing everything by the rules, we do everything we can to ensure we respect the regulations."

The exchange underscores the tension between McLaren and Red Bull as the 2025 season progresses, with the papaya squad having closed the competitive gap significantly. Brown's public pressure campaign appears designed to prompt regulatory intervention, though the FIA has yet to signal any imminent rule changes. Whether Brown's accusations contain enough substance to trigger action, or whether they amount to what Permane characterises as strategic noise, remains an open question as teams prepare for the next phase of the championship.

F1 News Zak Brown Racing Bulls McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
285
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull Racing
151
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
58
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Driver profile

US Zak Brown -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country US
  • Date of b. Nov 7 1971 (54)
  • Place of b. Los Angeles, California U.S., US
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Bulls
Show full profile
show sidebar