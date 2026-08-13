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Steiner: Mercedes already has the next Verstappen in Antonelli

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Steiner: Mercedes already has the next Verstappen in Antonelli

Max Verstappen's path to Mercedes appears increasingly blocked, not by contractual complications but by the emergence of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the 18-year-old Italian, currently leading the Formula 2 championship, represents such a significant prospect that Mercedes may not need the four-time world champion at all. The assessment adds a fresh dimension to speculation over Verstappen's future beyond 2026, particularly as the Dutchman grows frustrated with Red Bull's 2025 struggles and the incoming regulatory changes.

Verstappen has been evaluating his options for 2027, with his discontent over the new technical regulations and the underperforming RB22 making a departure from Red Bull conceivable. Mercedes has long been mooted as the natural destination, given Toto Wolff's repeated public interest in securing the reigning champion. Yet Steiner's intervention suggests that window may have closed, not through lack of ambition but through succession planning already in motion.

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Antonelli as the generational shift

"Mercedes has, in my view, found the next Max Verstappen in Antonelli," Steiner said. "Maybe they don't need the real Max at all because of that." The comment reflects both Antonelli's rapid ascent and the strategic calculus facing Wolff. George Russell is established as team leader, and Antonelli's current form in F2 has reinforced internal confidence that the pairing can anchor Mercedes through the next regulatory cycle.

Steiner framed Verstappen's options as limited. "If Max leaves Red Bull, he naturally wants to go to a team that is better. Only there aren't many teams right now that are clearly better," he noted. Ferrari's driver lineup is settled with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton through 2026, leaving McLaren as the sole plausible alternative. Yet even that prospect carries complications.

McLaren's uncertain appeal

"Until a few races ago, you could still ask whether McLaren was really better than Red Bull. That may have changed now, but it remains a complicated choice," Steiner added. McLaren has been linked with exploratory talks involving Verstappen, with some reports suggesting a potential swap arrangement with Oscar Piastri. Steiner remained sceptical. "Red Bull has a significant advantage with their own power unit. McLaren is doing brilliantly with a Mercedes engine, but the question is whether a move by Max is even possible."

Beyond the technical equation, perceived concerns over Verstappen's reputation linger. Both Mercedes and McLaren have reportedly harboured reservations about what some characterise as the baggage accompanying the Dutchman: an uncompromising driving style and a political weight carried over from recent Red Bull controversies. Whether those concerns hold genuine sway or serve as convenient cover for other priorities remains unclear.

Red Bull likely to retain Verstappen by default

The working assumption across the paddock is that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull Racing through 2027, less by conviction than by absence of viable alternatives. If the Austrian team fails to restore competitive form during the current season, however, both Mercedes and McLaren could re-enter contention from 2028 onward. For now, Verstappen's immediate leverage rests not on external offers but on Red Bull's ability to deliver a car worthy of his talent. Antonelli's rise, meanwhile, reconfigures the landscape: Mercedes is betting it can develop its own generational star rather than inherit one from a rival.

F1 News Max Verstappen Guenther Steiner Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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Pos
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63
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21
8
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9
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10
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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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