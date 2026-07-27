Lewis Hamilton has openly questioned Ferrari's strategic decision-making at the Hungarian Grand Prix, stating that his third pit stop under the Virtual Safety Car was unnecessary and ultimately cost him a podium finish. The seven-time world champion believes the call, made moments before the pit entry, dropped him into traffic and contributed to a five-second time penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit by just 0.1 km/h. Hamilton finished fifth after the penalty demoted him behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton had been running second after Oscar Piastri retired with technical issues. Ferrari brought him in for a third stop during the VSC window, a decision the Briton learned about too late to contest over the radio. He lost positions to Max Verstappen and championship leader Kimi Antonelli, then incurred the speed infraction that further damaged his result. The sequence encapsulates a difficult run of form for Hamilton, who has now collected penalties across three consecutive race weekends.

Late call left no room for debate

Hamilton told Sky Sports that the instruction to pit arrived with insufficient notice. "I don't think we should have made that pit stop. The call came just before the pit entry, so I didn't have time to say anything. In that moment, you trust the team's decision," he explained.

The 39-year-old insisted his tyres were in strong condition and capable of running to the end. "Looking back, I could have finished that stint without problems. Maybe Max Verstappen would have passed me, but I think third place was achievable. The extra stop also put me in the situation where I picked up that penalty," Hamilton said. Ferrari's rationale for the stop has not been disclosed, though VSC windows typically offer a reduced time loss for pit stops. In this instance, the strategic gain failed to materialise.

Pattern of errors acknowledged

The speed penalty in Hungary followed a grid drop in qualifying at the same circuit and earlier sanctions at Silverstone and Spa. Hamilton accepted responsibility for a streak of infractions that has drained points from his championship account. "I have to be honest with myself. The last three race weekends have simply not been good enough. I've made too many mistakes, and they've cost me a lot of points," he said.

Ferrari has shown competitive pace in the first half of the season, and Hamilton remains optimistic about the team's underlying performance. Yet his recent run, marked by unforced errors and questionable strategy calls, has left him fifth in the standings when a podium challenge appeared within reach in Hungary. The combination of self-inflicted penalties and team miscalculations threatens to undermine a campaign that began with promise.

Reset required after the summer break

Hamilton confirmed he will use the mid-season pause to eliminate the mistakes that have given race stewards repeated opportunities to intervene. "I need to make sure I give the stewards no reason to penalise me. I'm going to work hard on that, because we still have plenty of chances to deliver strong results this season," he said. Whether Ferrari can match that discipline with sharper pit wall decisions will determine whether Hamilton's second half of the season delivers the consistency his championship ambitions require.