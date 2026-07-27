user icon
icon

Why Fernando Alonso is nowhere near F1 retirement

<< Return to the news list
Why Fernando Alonso is nowhere near F1 retirement

Fernando Alonso has signalled his intention to continue racing in Formula 1, stating that enjoyment behind the wheel, rather than declining performance, will determine the timing of his eventual departure. The two-time world champion, who turns 45 later this year, remains as motivated as ever according to analysts at Ziggo Sport Race Café, who expect the Aston Martin driver to compete for several more seasons.

Alonso's recent comments address persistent speculation about how much longer the sport's oldest active driver will continue. With over two decades of Grand Prix racing behind him, the Spaniard has made clear that passion, not pace, will dictate when he finally steps away from the cockpit. His approach contrasts sharply with drivers who have retired following performance dips or loss of competitive machinery.

More about Fernando Alonso 17 drivers out of contract: Why F1's summer break could explode

17 drivers out of contract: Why F1's summer break could explode

Jul 22
 Alonso and Stroll finally get what they asked for

Alonso and Stroll finally get what they asked for

Jul 16

The veteran's longevity has become one of the defining narratives of the current grid. Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 after a two-year absence and has since demonstrated he remains capable of challenging younger rivals, particularly during Aston Martin's competitive surge in 2023. His ability to extract performance from the AMR24, despite the team's regression this season, has reinforced the view that age remains no barrier to his competitiveness.

Plooij expects years of racing ahead

Dutch Formula 1 commentator Jack Plooij addressed Alonso's future during a recent episode of Ziggo Sport Race Café, dismissing suggestions that retirement looms on the horizon. Plooij argued that Alonso's mindset reflects someone still deeply invested in the sport, not someone contemplating an exit.

"That is exactly the right attitude," Plooij said. "I can write down a prediction right now: he will simply keep racing. That fits Fernando completely. As long as he enjoys it, I don't see him stopping."

Plooij's assessment aligns with Alonso's own public statements. The Spaniard has repeatedly emphasised that results alone will not push him out of F1. Instead, the moment racing ceases to bring him satisfaction will mark the end of his career. For a driver who has competed in 387 Grands Prix across 23 seasons, that threshold appears distant.

Emotional Hungary weekend adds symbolic layer

Alonso's recent race weekend carried additional emotional weight, as his son Leonard attended a Formula 1 event for the first time. The location held particular significance: Hungary, where Alonso claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory in 2003 driving for Renault. The moment offered a poignant link between past triumph and present family life.

Analysts at Ziggo Sport noted the symbolism but rejected the idea that it foreshadowed imminent retirement. Rather than viewing Leonard's attendance as a farewell gesture, they interpreted it as evidence of Alonso's continued commitment to the sport. A driver preparing to step away would be less likely to introduce his young son to the paddock environment, they reasoned.

Enjoyment remains the only measure

Alonso's stated philosophy centres on a simple metric: does he still love racing? For now, the answer appears unequivocally positive. His performances continue to justify his place on the grid, and Aston Martin's development trajectory offers potential for improved competitiveness in 2026 when new technical regulations arrive.

The Spaniard's contract with Aston Martin runs through the end of 2026, taking him to the age of 45. Whether he extends beyond that depends entirely on his own assessment of his enjoyment, a purely internal calculation that outsiders cannot reliably predict. What seems clear, based on recent comments and expert analysis, is that Alonso has no immediate plans to walk away from the sport that has defined his adult life.

Plooij and his fellow analysts expect Alonso to race well into the new regulatory era, potentially giving him a chance to compete under F1's next generation of technical rules. For a driver who has already experienced four major regulation changes across his career, the prospect of mastering a fifth set may prove irresistible. As long as the fire burns, Alonso will continue racing.

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team Aston Martin
  • Points 629
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 201
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, ES
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar