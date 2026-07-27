Fernando Alonso has signalled his intention to continue racing in Formula 1, stating that enjoyment behind the wheel, rather than declining performance, will determine the timing of his eventual departure. The two-time world champion, who turns 45 later this year, remains as motivated as ever according to analysts at Ziggo Sport Race Café, who expect the Aston Martin driver to compete for several more seasons.

Alonso's recent comments address persistent speculation about how much longer the sport's oldest active driver will continue. With over two decades of Grand Prix racing behind him, the Spaniard has made clear that passion, not pace, will dictate when he finally steps away from the cockpit. His approach contrasts sharply with drivers who have retired following performance dips or loss of competitive machinery.

The veteran's longevity has become one of the defining narratives of the current grid. Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 after a two-year absence and has since demonstrated he remains capable of challenging younger rivals, particularly during Aston Martin's competitive surge in 2023. His ability to extract performance from the AMR24, despite the team's regression this season, has reinforced the view that age remains no barrier to his competitiveness.

Plooij expects years of racing ahead

Dutch Formula 1 commentator Jack Plooij addressed Alonso's future during a recent episode of Ziggo Sport Race Café, dismissing suggestions that retirement looms on the horizon. Plooij argued that Alonso's mindset reflects someone still deeply invested in the sport, not someone contemplating an exit.

"That is exactly the right attitude," Plooij said. "I can write down a prediction right now: he will simply keep racing. That fits Fernando completely. As long as he enjoys it, I don't see him stopping."

Plooij's assessment aligns with Alonso's own public statements. The Spaniard has repeatedly emphasised that results alone will not push him out of F1. Instead, the moment racing ceases to bring him satisfaction will mark the end of his career. For a driver who has competed in 387 Grands Prix across 23 seasons, that threshold appears distant.

Emotional Hungary weekend adds symbolic layer

Alonso's recent race weekend carried additional emotional weight, as his son Leonard attended a Formula 1 event for the first time. The location held particular significance: Hungary, where Alonso claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory in 2003 driving for Renault. The moment offered a poignant link between past triumph and present family life.

Analysts at Ziggo Sport noted the symbolism but rejected the idea that it foreshadowed imminent retirement. Rather than viewing Leonard's attendance as a farewell gesture, they interpreted it as evidence of Alonso's continued commitment to the sport. A driver preparing to step away would be less likely to introduce his young son to the paddock environment, they reasoned.

Enjoyment remains the only measure

Alonso's stated philosophy centres on a simple metric: does he still love racing? For now, the answer appears unequivocally positive. His performances continue to justify his place on the grid, and Aston Martin's development trajectory offers potential for improved competitiveness in 2026 when new technical regulations arrive.

The Spaniard's contract with Aston Martin runs through the end of 2026, taking him to the age of 45. Whether he extends beyond that depends entirely on his own assessment of his enjoyment, a purely internal calculation that outsiders cannot reliably predict. What seems clear, based on recent comments and expert analysis, is that Alonso has no immediate plans to walk away from the sport that has defined his adult life.

Plooij and his fellow analysts expect Alonso to race well into the new regulatory era, potentially giving him a chance to compete under F1's next generation of technical rules. For a driver who has already experienced four major regulation changes across his career, the prospect of mastering a fifth set may prove irresistible. As long as the fire burns, Alonso will continue racing.