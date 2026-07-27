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Hamilton's brutal self-assessment after third recent penalty

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Hamilton's brutal self-assessment after third recent penalty

Lewis Hamilton delivered a stark self-assessment after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, accepting responsibility for his third time penalty in recent races and acknowledging a costly run of form that has dented Ferrari's championship challenge. The seven-time world champion remains second in the standings but conceded he has squandered valuable points through errors that have brought repeated steward intervention.

Hamilton's weekend in Hungary unravelled early with a qualifying penalty, then deteriorated further during the race when another time sanction dropped him down the order. Speaking to Viaplay after the race, the Brit offered little attempt to soften the verdict. "It was just bad. A very frustrating race and again a disappointing result," he said. "Right now it just feels like another poor weekend."

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The pattern of penalties has become a defining theme of Hamilton's recent performances. Sunday's sanction marked the third in a short span, a sequence the Ferrari driver attributed directly to his own misjudgements rather than bad luck or inconsistent officiating. "I am making mistakes and I have to take responsibility for that," Hamilton admitted. "Today's penalty was unfortunate. Last race I still felt it was more of a racing incident, but I got a penalty there too. I need to make sure I don't put myself in those situations anymore."

Championship damage control

Hamilton retains second place in the drivers' standings, but the gap to the leader has widened at a stage of the season when consistency typically decides titles. The margin for error is narrowing, and the Brit acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining perspective immediately after a bruising afternoon. "After such a tough race it's hard to see the positives straight away," he said. "Of course I'm still second in the championship, but in recent races I've left a lot of points on the table. That's incredibly frustrating."

Ferrari's title bid depends on Hamilton converting the car's underlying pace into clean results, yet the recent spate of incidents suggests the pressure of leading the team's first serious championship fight in years may be taking a toll. Where Max Verstappen's peak years were defined by an ability to extract maximum points even on difficult weekends, Hamilton's current form has shown uncharacteristic vulnerability to self-inflicted setbacks.

Summer break reset

Hamilton intends to use the upcoming summer shutdown to recalibrate both mentally and operationally. "There are still a lot of points up for grabs," he said. "I need to use this period to switch my mindset and come back stronger. The most important thing is that I don't give myself opportunities to pick up time penalties again."

The break arrives at a pivotal moment. Ferrari has the machinery to challenge for both titles, but Hamilton's recent run has handed the initiative to rivals at precisely the wrong time. How he emerges from the shutdown will likely determine whether 2026 is remembered as a missed opportunity or the campaign that delivered an eighth world championship.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Ferrari
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