Lewis Hamilton delivered a stark self-assessment after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, accepting responsibility for his third time penalty in recent races and acknowledging a costly run of form that has dented Ferrari's championship challenge. The seven-time world champion remains second in the standings but conceded he has squandered valuable points through errors that have brought repeated steward intervention.

Hamilton's weekend in Hungary unravelled early with a qualifying penalty, then deteriorated further during the race when another time sanction dropped him down the order. Speaking to Viaplay after the race, the Brit offered little attempt to soften the verdict. "It was just bad. A very frustrating race and again a disappointing result," he said. "Right now it just feels like another poor weekend."

The pattern of penalties has become a defining theme of Hamilton's recent performances. Sunday's sanction marked the third in a short span, a sequence the Ferrari driver attributed directly to his own misjudgements rather than bad luck or inconsistent officiating. "I am making mistakes and I have to take responsibility for that," Hamilton admitted. "Today's penalty was unfortunate. Last race I still felt it was more of a racing incident, but I got a penalty there too. I need to make sure I don't put myself in those situations anymore."

Championship damage control

Hamilton retains second place in the drivers' standings, but the gap to the leader has widened at a stage of the season when consistency typically decides titles. The margin for error is narrowing, and the Brit acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining perspective immediately after a bruising afternoon. "After such a tough race it's hard to see the positives straight away," he said. "Of course I'm still second in the championship, but in recent races I've left a lot of points on the table. That's incredibly frustrating."

Ferrari's title bid depends on Hamilton converting the car's underlying pace into clean results, yet the recent spate of incidents suggests the pressure of leading the team's first serious championship fight in years may be taking a toll. Where Max Verstappen's peak years were defined by an ability to extract maximum points even on difficult weekends, Hamilton's current form has shown uncharacteristic vulnerability to self-inflicted setbacks.

Summer break reset

Hamilton intends to use the upcoming summer shutdown to recalibrate both mentally and operationally. "There are still a lot of points up for grabs," he said. "I need to use this period to switch my mindset and come back stronger. The most important thing is that I don't give myself opportunities to pick up time penalties again."

The break arrives at a pivotal moment. Ferrari has the machinery to challenge for both titles, but Hamilton's recent run has handed the initiative to rivals at precisely the wrong time. How he emerges from the shutdown will likely determine whether 2026 is remembered as a missed opportunity or the campaign that delivered an eighth world championship.