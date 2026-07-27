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Why Verstappen's Hungary Rage Has Put Red Bull's Tech Chief in the Spotlight

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Why Verstappen's Hungary Rage Has Put Red Bull's Tech Chief in the Spotlight

Max Verstappen's blunt assessment of Red Bull's RB22 after qualifying sixth for the Hungarian Grand Prix has sharpened the spotlight on technical director Pierre Waché, according to Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz. Verstappen described the car as aerodynamically "completely broken" following a session in which Red Bull found itself adrift of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren. The outburst, delivered in the aftermath of another underwhelming qualifying performance, reflects mounting frustration with a package that has failed to deliver since the team introduced updates at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Kravitz, speaking in his Ted's Qualifying Notebook, suggested internal pressure on Waché is growing week by week as Red Bull struggles to extract performance from its latest aerodynamic revisions. Verstappen's choice of language left little room for interpretation. He told reporters the RB22 was barely drivable and, alongside reserve driver Isack Hadjar, labelled the weekend disastrous. For a driver accustomed to championship-winning machinery, the tone was unambiguous.

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Red Bull's Upgrade Dilemma

Kravitz was direct in his assessment of Red Bull's predicament. "Red Bull has a serious problem," he said. "The updates brought to the car since Austria are not delivering what was expected. Max described the car as aerodynamically completely broken. Together with Isack Hadjar, he called the RB22 barely drivable. He spoke of a terrible car and a dramatic weekend."

The journalist identified Waché as one of the individuals now under the most scrutiny within the team. While the technical director has publicly stated Red Bull is doing everything possible to improve the car, Kravitz noted the frustration and concern within the garage is palpable. The implication is clear: sustained underperformance with new parts raises questions about the direction of development at a team that has built its recent dominance on aerodynamic superiority.

Reverting to Older Specification

Kravitz speculated that Red Bull could revert to an earlier rear wing specification for the race itself. The older configuration may lack outright speed compared to the current version, but offers more predictable behaviour. "The question is whether they put the old rear wing back on," Kravitz said. "It might be slightly slower, but at least they know how it behaves. That could be a safer choice for the race."

Such a move would be an admission that the development path pursued in recent rounds has delivered instability rather than lap time. With Verstappen starting sixth and Hadjar eighth, however, making sweeping changes carries risk. Consistency in race trim might outweigh a marginal gain in qualifying pace, particularly on a circuit where track position and tyre management often dictate the outcome.

Broader Implications for Verstappen's Future

Kravitz also pointed to the longer-term consequences of Red Bull's technical struggles. Verstappen's future beyond this season remains a subject of speculation, and performances like Hungary do little to reassure him that Red Bull can sustain its competitive edge. "With this kind of upgrade, you're certainly not going to convince Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull next season," Kravitz observed.

Red Bull's ability to diagnose and resolve the issues with its current package will be watched closely, not just for the remainder of this campaign but as a signal of whether the team can maintain the technical leadership that has defined its recent success. Verstappen's public frustration, rare in its severity, suggests patience is wearing thin.

F1 News Max Verstappen Pierre Waché Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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