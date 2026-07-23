Toto Wolff has firmly rejected Ferrari's reported interest in Andrea Kimi Antonelli, stating that the Scuderia should have acted six or seven years ago if they truly wanted the Italian driver. The Mercedes team principal confirmed that the Maranello outfit is monitoring Antonelli but insisted the 2025 championship leader has been a Mercedes driver since he was 11 years old. Wolff's comments carry weight: Antonelli currently leads the drivers' standings by 45 points following his victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, and Ferrari has not fielded an Italian race winner since 1985.

Speaking to RTBF, Wolff made clear that Mercedes has no intention of releasing Antonelli despite the speculation linking him with a move to Ferrari. "We know that Ferrari has interest, but Kimi has been driving for Mercedes since he was 11," Wolff said. "If they really wanted him, they should have taken action six or seven years ago. Now they suddenly discover that there is an Italian top driver around. Of course I understand that Ferrari would like to have an Italian in the car, but for us he has been a Mercedes driver for a very long time."

Antonelli's championship charge intensifies Ferrari interest

Antonelli's breakthrough season has made him one of the paddock's most sought-after assets. The Italian holds a commanding 45-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with teammate George Russell a further five points adrift. That dominant form, combined with his nationality, makes him an obvious target for Ferrari, which has long sought an Italian driver capable of restoring national pride to the Scuderia.

Ferrari's desperation for an Italian hero is rooted in decades of disappointment. The team has not had an Italian driver compete in a full season since Giancarlo Fisichella made a handful of appearances in 2009, and the last full-time Italian Ferrari driver was Ivan Capelli in 1992, a stint that ended poorly. More significantly, Michele Alboreto remains the last Italian to win a grand prix for Ferrari, achieving that feat in 1985. Alberto Ascari, who claimed back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953, is still the most recent Italian world champion in Ferrari colours.

Mercedes holds all the cards

Wolff's pointed remarks reveal both confidence and irritation. Mercedes invested in Antonelli when he was still a child, nurturing him through the junior categories and integrating him into the team's long-term planning. Ferrari's interest now, with Antonelli at the peak of his early promise, appears opportunistic from the Austrian's perspective. The timing of Wolff's comments also suggests Mercedes is prepared to fend off any approach, particularly as the team seeks to build around a driver who could anchor its plans for the next decade.

Ferrari's predicament is clear. The emotional appeal of an Italian driver winning for the Scuderia would be enormous, particularly given the 40-year drought since Alboreto's last victory. Yet Mercedes holds the contractual advantage and has no sporting or commercial incentive to facilitate a move. Wolff's message to Maranello is unambiguous: you had your chance, and you missed it.