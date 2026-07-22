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Why Antonelli fears Ferrari will be stronger in Budapest

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Why Antonelli fears Ferrari will be stronger in Budapest

Andrea Kimi Antonelli expects Ferrari to emerge as a more potent threat at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix than they were at Spa-Francorchamps. The Mercedes driver, who leads the world championship by 45 points over Lewis Hamilton, believes the twisting Hungaroring will favour the SF-26's aerodynamic strengths in a way the long straights of Belgium did not.

Antonelli arrives in Budapest on the back of his sixth victory of the season, a hard-fought win at Spa where he fended off Charles Leclerc. That result extended his championship advantage and cemented his recovery from the technical failure that cost him victory at Silverstone. But the Italian is not assuming the same form will carry over to Hungary.

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"With the car Ferrari has now, they will be a serious opponent in Hungary," Antonelli said. "At Spa we ran a low downforce setup, but in Budapest we go back to a different configuration. Ferrari will be very strong there, so we need to make the most of every practice session to deliver a good result again."

Circuit characteristics shift the balance

The Hungaroring's tight, technical layout favours mechanical grip and aerodynamic efficiency over straight-line speed. Where Mercedes thrived on Spa's long Kemmel Straight and high-speed sweeps, Ferrari's SF-26 is widely regarded as one of the strongest cars aerodynamically this season. That combination makes the twisty, medium-speed corners of Budapest a natural fit.

Antonelli's assessment aligns with that of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, who has also named Ferrari as the likely favourite for victory in Hungary. The circuit's nature, with minimal straights and constant direction changes, rewards cars that can rotate efficiently and carry speed through corners, attributes the Ferrari has demonstrated throughout the current campaign.

Hamilton's Hungaroring legacy tested

Lewis Hamilton has historically dominated at the Hungaroring more than any other driver. The seven-time world champion holds the records for most wins, most pole positions, and the outright lap record at the circuit. But this season he arrives as Antonelli's closest pursuer, 45 points adrift in the standings.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari has coincided with a marked improvement in form compared to his difficult debut season with the Scuderia in 2025, when he failed to secure a single podium. Now sitting second in the championship, the Briton will be looking to leverage both his track knowledge and Ferrari's anticipated pace advantage to close the gap to his former teammate. Whether the SF-26's strengths translate into results will depend on how well Ferrari capitalises on the circuit characteristics that, on paper, suit them better than anyone.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Ferrari

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 329
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 33
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Bologna, Italy
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
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