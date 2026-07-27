Max Verstappen launched a scathing radio attack on Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad during the Hungarian Grand Prix, demanding race stewards hand down penalties after the pair failed to move aside for the race leader while locked in their own battle. The outburst came amid widespread frustration over apparent marshalling failures that left backmarkers unaware leaders were approaching. Verstappen's rage underscored a chaotic afternoon in Budapest where blue flag compliance became a flashpoint across the field.

Verstappen, already enduring a difficult race that would see him finish second to Lando Norris by a significant margin, encountered Lawson and Lindblad fighting for position while lapping them. Despite blue flags flashing on trackside panels, neither Racing Bulls driver ceded position. "They need to get a penalty! This is fucking ridiculous! These idiots, my God!" Verstappen told race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase over team radio.

The incident highlighted broader marshalling communication problems during the race. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff publicly criticised rival teams for failing to warn their drivers, referring sarcastically to team personnel as "Teletubbies". McLaren's Oscar Piastri suffered direct consequences when Carlos Sainz, apparently unaware of the Australian's presence, made contact that nearly pushed Piastri off circuit. Across the midfield and back of the grid, drivers appeared caught off guard by leaders closing rapidly behind them.

Red Bull's sister team in the firing line

The confrontation placed Verstappen at odds with Red Bull's own junior outfit. Lawson and Lindblad were engaged in a tight scrap not only with each other but also with Audi's Nico Hülkenberg, battling for points positions. That fight evidently consumed their attention to the exclusion of situational awareness, even as Verstappen bore down on them in a faster car.

Race control ultimately took no action against either Racing Bulls driver. Lawson crossed the line eighth, one lap down on the leaders but holding off Hülkenberg to claim points. Lindblad secured the final point in tenth. Verstappen, meanwhile, completed the race without further incident despite his fury, though the gap to Norris reflected a broader afternoon of frustration for the reigning champion.

Blue flag enforcement under scrutiny

Blue flags are shown to drivers about to be lapped, requiring them to allow faster cars through at the earliest safe opportunity. Persistent failure to comply typically results in penalties. Sunday's race suggested either a breakdown in the system alerting drivers to blue flag situations, or a collective lapse in discipline. Verstappen's complaint carried added weight given he was fighting for podium positions, not simply circulating in clear air.

The episode adds another layer to a Hungarian weekend that saw Verstappen struggle for pace relative to McLaren. His second-place finish maintained championship momentum, but the backmarker chaos compounded what was already a difficult outing. Racing Bulls, meanwhile, celebrated a double points finish even as their drivers drew the ire of the sport's most successful active competitor. Whether race direction revisits communication protocols remains to be seen, but the scale of complaints from multiple teams suggests systemic issues rather than isolated misjudgements.