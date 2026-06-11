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How Antonelli went from fearing for his seat to leading the championship

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How Antonelli went from fearing for his seat to leading the championship

Kimi Antonelli has revealed he seriously feared for his Formula 1 future during a difficult mid-season spell in his debut campaign with Mercedes. The Italian, now leading the world championship, endured a prolonged slump last year that saw him score barely any points across four months, with unconfirmed rumours of a potential loan move to Alpine or Williams compounding the pressure.

Speaking to Motorsport Italia, Antonelli reflected on a period between May and September when his performances collapsed following a strong start to the season. The sprint weekend in Belgium stood out as the lowest point of his career to date, a moment when self-doubt began to take hold and his place on the grid felt uncertain.

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"I'm much calmer now than I was a year ago," Antonelli said. "Now I feel I've proven myself and have more control over my situation. But during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, everything suddenly felt a lot darker. I wasn't sure if I'd still be on the grid the following season. That was without doubt the hardest period of my career."

Loan rumours added to the strain

Beyond the poor results, Antonelli admitted that persistent speculation about a potential loan arrangement to another team intensified his anxiety. With Toto Wolff publicly pursuing Max Verstappen at the time, the young Italian's seat at Mercedes appeared far from secure.

"There were more and more rumours going around about a loan deal to another team, and nobody really contradicted those stories," he explained. "At moments like that, you naturally start questioning yourself. The danger is that you slip into a negative spiral."

Neither Mercedes, Alpine nor Williams ever confirmed discussions, but the timing of the speculation aligned with Antonelli's worst run of form. For a driver still establishing himself at the highest level, the uncertainty proved as damaging as the on-track struggles.

From doubt to dominance

Mercedes ultimately kept faith in Antonelli despite Wolff's interest in Verstappen, a decision that has been vindicated emphatically this season. The Italian has emerged as the breakout star of the campaign, breaking multiple age-related records and becoming the youngest driver ever to lead the world championship.

With five consecutive victories and a 66-point lead in the standings, Antonelli has silenced the critics who questioned whether he was ready for a full-time seat. The transformation from a driver fearing relegation to a loan team to championship favourite represents one of the sharper turnarounds in recent memory.

Twelve months ago, Antonelli was questioning whether he belonged in Formula 1. Now he is the odds-on favourite to claim the title before his 20th birthday, a trajectory that has pushed last year's struggles firmly into the background

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
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  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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