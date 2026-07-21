user icon
icon

Why Verstappen is refusing to get optimistic about Hungary

<< Return to the news list
Why Verstappen is refusing to get optimistic about Hungary

Max Verstappen has shut down suggestions that Red Bull Racing's third-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps signals a return to form, warning ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that the RB22 still cannot match Mercedes and Ferrari over a full race distance. The four-time world champion finished behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc in Belgium last Sunday, but insists the result masked deeper weaknesses that will likely resurface at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen acknowledged improved balance in Belgium compared to recent weekends, yet stressed that Red Bull's competitiveness remains confined to qualifying and the opening stint. The hard tyre, in particular, exposed clear deficiencies that cost the team track position in the latter stages of the race. With Hungary presenting an entirely different challenge, Verstappen has refused to extrapolate confidence from one midfield podium.

More about Max Verstappen Why Red Bull's Spa podium signals genuine recovery

Why Red Bull's Spa podium signals genuine recovery

Jul 20
 Why Max Verstappen is backing a McLaren junior driver

Why Max Verstappen is backing a McLaren junior driver

Jul 20

Hard tyre woes remain unresolved

Speaking in the pre-event press conference in Hungary, Verstappen was asked whether Red Bull's decision to revert to an older rear wing specification at Spa had unlocked performance. "You mean the old rear wing," he corrected with a grin. "That worked well. At least I kept the car on the track, and that's always a good start."

The Dutchman explained that Red Bull had shown improved one-lap pace and first-stint race trim in Belgium, but the advantage evaporated once the hard compound came into play. "We were simply a bit more competitive and the balance was better. Only on the hard tyre we clearly came up short. We had much more difficulty there and that ultimately cost us," Verstappen said. Red Bull's inability to extract performance from the harder compounds has been a recurring theme in recent rounds, limiting strategic flexibility and race-long competitiveness.

Hungaroring demands different strengths

Hungary's tight, twisty layout reduces reliance on battery deployment compared to the high-speed straights of Spa, but Verstappen sees little cause for optimism. "Of course it's nice that we have less trouble with the battery there, but I don't know if that will ultimately work in our favour," he noted. The Hungaroring prioritises mechanical grip and aerodynamic efficiency through slow and medium-speed corners, areas where Red Bull has struggled to find a consistent window this season.

"There are an awful lot of corners and you mainly need a car that is strong in the slow and medium-speed sections," Verstappen added. "That's why it's actually impossible at the moment to say how competitive we will be." The comment reflects a wider uncertainty within Red Bull about the RB22's underlying balance, even after the relative upturn in Belgium.

A measured approach to the midfield fight

By keeping expectations deliberately low, Verstappen is signalling that Red Bull's development path remains uncertain. The podium in Belgium offered a brief respite, but the team has yet to demonstrate the consistency required to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari across varying circuit characteristics. Hungary will provide another data point, but Verstappen's caution suggests Red Bull is still searching for answers rather than confirming solutions. How the RB22 behaves on a track defined by traction and aerodynamic load will reveal whether Spa was an outlier or the start of a genuine recovery.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
285
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull Racing
151
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
58
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar