Max Verstappen has shut down suggestions that Red Bull Racing's third-place finish at Spa-Francorchamps signals a return to form, warning ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that the RB22 still cannot match Mercedes and Ferrari over a full race distance. The four-time world champion finished behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc in Belgium last Sunday, but insists the result masked deeper weaknesses that will likely resurface at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen acknowledged improved balance in Belgium compared to recent weekends, yet stressed that Red Bull's competitiveness remains confined to qualifying and the opening stint. The hard tyre, in particular, exposed clear deficiencies that cost the team track position in the latter stages of the race. With Hungary presenting an entirely different challenge, Verstappen has refused to extrapolate confidence from one midfield podium.

Hard tyre woes remain unresolved

Speaking in the pre-event press conference in Hungary, Verstappen was asked whether Red Bull's decision to revert to an older rear wing specification at Spa had unlocked performance. "You mean the old rear wing," he corrected with a grin. "That worked well. At least I kept the car on the track, and that's always a good start."

The Dutchman explained that Red Bull had shown improved one-lap pace and first-stint race trim in Belgium, but the advantage evaporated once the hard compound came into play. "We were simply a bit more competitive and the balance was better. Only on the hard tyre we clearly came up short. We had much more difficulty there and that ultimately cost us," Verstappen said. Red Bull's inability to extract performance from the harder compounds has been a recurring theme in recent rounds, limiting strategic flexibility and race-long competitiveness.

Hungaroring demands different strengths

Hungary's tight, twisty layout reduces reliance on battery deployment compared to the high-speed straights of Spa, but Verstappen sees little cause for optimism. "Of course it's nice that we have less trouble with the battery there, but I don't know if that will ultimately work in our favour," he noted. The Hungaroring prioritises mechanical grip and aerodynamic efficiency through slow and medium-speed corners, areas where Red Bull has struggled to find a consistent window this season.

"There are an awful lot of corners and you mainly need a car that is strong in the slow and medium-speed sections," Verstappen added. "That's why it's actually impossible at the moment to say how competitive we will be." The comment reflects a wider uncertainty within Red Bull about the RB22's underlying balance, even after the relative upturn in Belgium.

A measured approach to the midfield fight

By keeping expectations deliberately low, Verstappen is signalling that Red Bull's development path remains uncertain. The podium in Belgium offered a brief respite, but the team has yet to demonstrate the consistency required to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari across varying circuit characteristics. Hungary will provide another data point, but Verstappen's caution suggests Red Bull is still searching for answers rather than confirming solutions. How the RB22 behaves on a track defined by traction and aerodynamic load will reveal whether Spa was an outlier or the start of a genuine recovery.