Max Verstappen's future remains one of the most debated topics in Formula 1, but the four-time world champion may find the door to rival top teams firmly shut if he activates his Red Bull exit clause. German publication Bild reports that Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have no interest in disrupting their current driver lineups, leaving Verstappen with a far narrower field than his status might suggest. The Dutchman lies seventh in the championship with five races remaining before the 2026 summer break, the deadline by which his contract clause allows him to walk away if he sits outside the top two.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but poor results this season have made a departure after 2026 increasingly plausible. His exit clause hinges on his championship position during the summer break. With Red Bull's current form offering little reassurance, that trigger appears within reach. What once seemed a formality for a driver of Verstappen's calibre now looks considerably more complex.

Top teams have closed their doors

Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have all signalled contentment with their current driver pairings, according to Bild. At Mercedes, the emergence of Andrea Kimi Antonelli has altered the landscape. The young Italian secured his fifth consecutive victory in Monaco and has earned the full confidence of team principal Toto Wolff. Speaking after the race, Wolff made his position clear. "I cannot imagine a better driver combination at the moment than the one we currently have," he said. That statement leaves little room for interpretation.

Ferrari, meanwhile, extended Charles Leclerc's contract for the long term, while Lewis Hamilton is expected to remain part of the team's plans for 2027. McLaren has no intention of breaking up Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are viewed internally as the foundation for the team's championship ambitions in the coming years. All three teams appear to have concluded that stability outweighs the risk of accommodating Verstappen, even with his record.

If Verstappen does leave Red Bull, Aston Martin and Audi emerge as the most realistic Formula 1 options. Both would welcome the Dutchman, but neither sits at the top of his wishlist. Aston Martin has struggled to convert its early 2023 form into sustained competitiveness, while Audi's entry as a works team in 2026 remains an unknown quantity. For a driver accustomed to championship-winning machinery, both represent a gamble.

Aston Martin does, however, offer something the others cannot. The British manufacturer competes in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship and could provide Verstappen with the opportunity to make his long-anticipated debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Verstappen has spoken openly for years about his passion for endurance racing and has repeatedly criticised the new power unit regulations introduced for 2026. His interest in racing outside Formula 1 is well documented, and any future contract negotiations are expected to include provisions allowing him to compete in other series.

Endurance racing looms larger

The possibility that Verstappen might turn his focus partially away from Formula 1 is growing. His frustration with the direction of the sport, particularly the regulatory changes, has been a recurring theme. Endurance racing offers a different challenge, one that aligns with his stated interests and allows him to diversify his career without stepping away from top-level motorsport entirely.

Aston Martin's dual presence in Formula 1 and the WEC could make it a uniquely attractive proposition if Red Bull's fortunes do not improve. Audi, by contrast, has no endurance programme at the level Verstappen would likely demand, though its works F1 effort could still appeal if the project shows early promise. Either way, Verstappen's leverage is not what it once was. The top teams have made their choices, and those choices do not currently include him.

Verstappen's situation underscores a rare dynamic in modern Formula 1: a reigning multiple world champion without an obvious escape route. Red Bull's decline has come at a moment when the grid's hierarchy has solidified, leaving Verstappen to weigh options that involve either patience, compromise, or a departure from the sport's centre stage. His next move will depend as much on Red Bull's ability to recover as on his willingness to accept a less certain path. The summer break of 2026 will clarify much, but for now, the Dutchman's future remains more uncertain than at any point in his dominant career