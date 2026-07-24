Max Verstappen has renewed his attack on Formula 1's current regulatory framework, claiming vindication as paddock sentiment shifts in his favour. The four-time world champion, who has warned since the start of the year that the new power unit regulations could drive him out of the sport, told media at the Hungaroring that recent battery problems at Spa-Francorchamps have proven his concerns valid. What began as isolated complaints from Verstappen now appear to reflect broader unease about the direction of grand prix racing.

Verstappen has never hidden his frustration with the 2025 power unit rules, which mandate reduced energy deployment and altered battery management protocols. He previously suggested the changes were severe enough to influence his long-term commitment to F1. While talk of retirement has since subsided, the technical issues that surfaced in Belgium have lent weight to his objections and drawn other voices into the debate.

Speaking in Hungary, Verstappen noted the evolving response to his stance. "I've been speaking out about these rules for a very long time," he said. "People used to say, 'Oh, he's just complaining. He should shut his mouth.' But I have to say, in the last few weeks I'm seeing more and more people pointing to what I saw coming a long time ago."

Product quality, not performance anxiety

Verstappen was quick to clarify that his criticism is not rooted in competitive frustration. "It's not about me not winning anymore," he said. "It's simply that I care about the product. I've said that very often, and at a certain point that's enough, right? Of course people keep asking about it, but that's not always appreciated."

The Dutchman's objections centre on race authenticity rather than lap times. "I just say what I think, because you really do see certain things coming," he explained. "Then people sometimes say, 'That was a great race.' And I say, 'Yes, but the way we're racing is not very realistic.' And then you arrive at some circuits and you're driving with low horsepower by Formula 1 standards."

Warnings ignored, problems realised

Verstappen framed his current position as a predictable outcome of regulatory decisions made years ago. "It's a bit painful, because I saw this coming years ago," he said. "It's obviously not the most exciting. But at a certain point I'm also tired of repeating everything. It's already hard enough just to keep racing."

The battery issues at Spa, which affected multiple teams and forced energy management compromises during the race, represent the kind of operational constraint Verstappen has long opposed. His argument is not that the sport is broken, but that it has drifted away from the performance ceiling that defines Formula 1's identity. Whether his growing list of allies in the paddock translates into regulatory reconsideration remains uncertain, but the conversation around power unit philosophy has undeniably shifted since the season began.

A vindication with consequences

Verstappen's evolution from lone critic to validated sceptic carries implications beyond his own career trajectory. If the technical problems persist and more drivers or team principals echo his concerns, the FIA and Formula One Management will face mounting pressure to revisit elements of the 2025 ruleset. For now, Verstappen has made clear he will no longer expend energy convincing others of what he believes the sport has already proven. The question is whether those now listening will act before the damage to the spectacle becomes entrenched.