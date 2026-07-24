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Why Villeneuve thinks Sainz is the perfect partner for Verstappen

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Why Villeneuve thinks Sainz is the perfect partner for Verstappen

Jacques Villeneuve believes Carlos Sainz would be the ideal teammate for Max Verstappen, despite their turbulent history as Toro Rosso partners in 2015. The 1997 world champion says Verstappen currently dictates the entire driver market, with every top team forced to consider him for any available seat. However, Villeneuve warns that a move to McLaren or Mercedes would be far from straightforward, given the established team dynamics at both outfits.

Verstappen remains contracted to Red Bull Racing, though speculation about potential moves to Mercedes or McLaren continues to circulate. While the Dutchman is expected to remain in Milton Keynes for the foreseeable future, his name inevitably surfaces whenever strategic realignments are discussed among the sport's leading teams.

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Villeneuve told the media that Verstappen's influence on the driver market cannot be overstated. "He is an exceptional talent and completely focused on racing. There are very few drivers who reach his level, so really you have no choice but to seriously consider him," the Canadian said. Yet he cautions that joining either McLaren or Mercedes would present unique challenges for the four-time world champion.

The McLaren and Mercedes obstacles

"At McLaren you walk into the team of world champion Lando Norris. At Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the big favourite of the team. As an outsider you don't just walk in there, so such a move is never easy," Villeneuve explained. Both teams have cultivated their current structures around specific drivers, making it difficult for any newcomer, regardless of pedigree, to establish immediate primacy.

The observation highlights a reality often overlooked in transfer speculation. Verstappen's status as the sport's dominant driver does not automatically translate into seamless integration at organisations with their own internal hierarchies and political realities.

Why Sainz fits the Verstappen profile

If Villeneuve were running a Formula 1 team, he would pair Verstappen with Sainz. "Sainz is an excellent team player," Villeneuve said. "He has made every team he has driven for better and helped them to develop further. Moreover, they both grew up in a racing family, so they understand a lot about each other."

The two shared a garage at Toro Rosso in 2015, a partnership that frequently sparked tension. Red Bull ultimately chose Verstappen to replace Daniil Kvyat at the senior team in 2016, a decision that shaped both careers. Reports later emerged that Helmut Marko blocked a reunion at Red Bull, though Sainz has repeatedly stated in recent years that his relationship with Verstappen is now perfectly cordial.

A pairing that might never happen

Villeneuve suspects the true quality of their working relationship would only become clear if they became teammates again. Sainz is now settled at Williams after his Ferrari departure, while Verstappen remains locked in at Red Bull. The logistical path to a reunion is unclear, though both drivers operate at a level that would make such a partnership theoretically compelling.

What remains evident is that Verstappen's next move, whenever it comes, will reshape the competitive order. Villeneuve's comments underscore the reality that even the best driver cannot simply impose himself on an established team structure without friction. Whether Sainz would be the solution to that friction, or simply a reminder of old battles, remains an open question.

F1 News Max Verstappen Jacques Villeneuve Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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