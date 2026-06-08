Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed that a power unit failure caused Max Verstappen's first-lap retirement from the Monaco Grand Prix, where the four-time world champion had qualified second. The failure occurred during the formation lap and left Verstappen stranded at the start, forcing him to limp back to the pits and retire before a single racing lap was completed. Mekies offered an unreserved apology to Verstappen, calling the failure a bitter blow after what he described as an exceptional preparation by the driver and his crew.

Verstappen had lined up alongside pole-sitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli on the streets of Monte Carlo, a circuit he calls home. The four-time champion posted a strong qualifying performance on Saturday, but within minutes of Sunday's formation lap, he noticed something amiss. When the lights went out, Verstappen failed to move, and he crawled behind the field into the pit lane where the car was retired.

Power unit at end of cycle

Speaking to international media after the race, Mekies explained the nature of the failure. "It is a power unit problem. We have now established what the exact problem is. It surfaced during the formation lap and it left him and us completely without options. That is the situation," he said. The timing of the failure compounded Red Bull's frustration. Mekies revealed that the unit in Verstappen's car was already due for replacement after Monaco. "As you may already know, this was also Max's very first power unit, which was actually supposed to be changed after Monaco. So this is of course absolutely not what we wanted," he added.

Apology and uncertain path forward

Mekies was candid in his assessment of the team's responsibility. "We can only offer Max our apologies, because the work he and his team put in to find such incredible pace this weekend in Monaco was truly remarkable," he said. Red Bull now face the task of ensuring reliability ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. When asked how the team would prevent a recurrence, Mekies admitted it was too early to confirm a fix. "It is probably still too early to discuss what the exact solution is, but we do think we have at least established what the problem is," he said. The retirement marks a costly missed opportunity for Verstappen at a circuit where overtaking is near impossible and grid position translates directly into race result