Aston Martin will introduce a comprehensive aerodynamic and weight-saving package at the Hungarian Grand Prix with a single, blunt objective: return to midfield competitiveness. Mike Krack, the team's track engineer, confirmed the upgrade represents the first major development step of a disastrous season in which Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have fallen two seconds off the pace. The package is led by Adrian Newey, whose arrival from Red Bull was supposed to herald a new era, but whose first chassis design has failed to deliver.

Aston Martin's season has unravelled since the opening race. Lawrence Stroll invested heavily in Newey's signature and the switch to Honda power, yet neither the new power unit nor the aerodynamic concept has functioned as intended. At Spa, both drivers qualified more than two seconds slower than Sergio Pérez, who himself started 20th. That margin underscores the scale of the crisis facing a team that finished fifth in the constructors' standings last season.

Krack tempers expectations despite scale of changes

Speaking after the Belgian Grand Prix, Krack stressed that the immediate goal is not podiums or points, but simply the ability to fight wheel-to-wheel. "We will have to see. For us, the most important thing is that we race again," he told media. "We have not done that in recent events. It was very difficult to keep up with the midfield. And whatever it brings, I think racing is the most important thing for everyone."

Paddock speculation suggests the update could deliver as much as two seconds of lap time, a figure that would represent one of the largest single-event gains in recent F1 history. Even with that improvement, Aston Martin would remain at the back of the grid based on current form. Krack declined to confirm the rumoured performance leap but acknowledged the package is substantial. "I think it is quite extensive. As he said, the main things are obviously aerodynamics and weight. And to achieve that, you have to do a lot of things. And everything we wanted has been achieved."

First major development of the season

Aston Martin has not introduced a significant upgrade since the season opener, a development freeze that Krack attributes to the team's current predicament. While rivals have refined their concepts across multiple race weekends, Aston Martin committed resources to a single, sweeping revision under Newey's direction. "The period we had without updates for a very long time is now over. So it looks good for the future. And we are all just looking forward to Budapest to see what we have."

The Hungary upgrade carries more than technical significance. Newey's reputation was built on incremental gains and aerodynamic refinement at Red Bull, where he delivered four consecutive championship doubles. His first ground-effect design for Aston Martin has instead produced a car slower than its predecessor. The pressure on both Newey and team principal Stroll is now acute, with the Hungary package serving as the first measurable test of whether the technical gamble will pay off. If the upgrade fails to close the gap, Aston Martin faces the prospect of a lost season and deeper questions about the direction of its championship ambitions.