Max Verstappen has moved to end months of speculation over his Red Bull future, insisting the team still feels like a second family and he remains fully committed to returning the squad to winning form. The four-time world champion was asked directly on media day at the Hungaroring whether he still feels at home with Red Bull, a question that has loomed over the paddock since the team's performance advantage evaporated earlier this season. His answer was unambiguous: he does.

Verstappen has been persistently linked with a move away from Red Bull since the spring, with McLaren mentioned as a potential destination and exit clauses in his contract dissected in the press. The speculation intensified as Red Bull's dominance waned and internal turbulence around team principal Christian Horner added fuel to the noise. Yet Verstappen has consistently refused to engage with the rumours, repeating that there is no news to report. That reticence only amplified the conjecture, but the Dutchman has shown little interest in managing the narrative beyond pointing to his contract, which runs through 2028.

Feeling good still matters

When asked what he needs beyond a competitive car, Verstappen gave a telling response. "That I feel good. And I think that's pretty clear," he said at the Hungaroring. "I'm only saying there's nothing to report right now because there's simply nothing going on. For me, the focus is entirely on getting the maximum out of the car. As I've explained before, that in itself is complicated enough to deal with."

The answer offers a window into what has kept Verstappen at Red Bull despite the turbulence. While performance remains the primary driver of his satisfaction, the sense of belonging within the team structure matters too. In a sport where drivers are often treated as high-value assets rather than long-term partners, Verstappen's emphasis on feeling good carries weight. Red Bull has built its operation around him since promoting him in 2016, and that integration appears to remain intact even as the car's advantage has disappeared.

Red Bull as second family

Verstappen was explicit about his emotional attachment to the team. "This team feels like a kind of second family to me and I'm just trying to understand our car better and better and of course return to winning races," he said. "We've been very close now for one race weekend and I obviously hope it won't stay at that one weekend. But as I said before, we're clearly on an upward trajectory. And that's very positive."

That reference to being "very close" almost certainly points to the recent British Grand Prix, where Red Bull showed flashes of recovered form. Verstappen's optimism about an upward trajectory suggests the team has convinced him that the development path is solid, even if results have not yet returned to 2023 levels. For a driver who has won three consecutive world championships and a fourth in dominant fashion, the current phase represents unfamiliar territory. Yet his public messaging remains aligned with Red Bull's interests, a sign that whatever private frustrations exist have not yet broken the bond.

What the statement really means

Verstappen's comments will reassure Red Bull in the short term, but they do not close the door entirely. He has not expanded his contract or ruled out future moves; he has simply reaffirmed his current commitment. That distinction matters. The paddock knows Verstappen's contract contains performance-related clauses, and while he insists nothing is in play, the structure exists for a reason. If Red Bull cannot restore competitiveness by mid-2025, the situation may look different.

For now, the message is clear: Verstappen is staying, he feels valued, and he believes Red Bull can recover. Whether that belief holds through another winless stretch will define the next chapter of his career. The family analogy is revealing. Families endure difficult periods, but they also have breaking points. Red Bull will hope the upward trajectory Verstappen sees is real, because losing him would not just cost them a driver. It would signal the end of an era.