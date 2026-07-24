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Lance Stroll shrugs off Aston Martin's slump: "I've had bad cars before"

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Lance Stroll shrugs off Aston Martin's slump: "I've had bad cars before"

Lance Stroll insists he remains mentally unshaken by Aston Martin's disappointing 2025 season, drawing on previous experience with uncompetitive machinery to justify his calm approach. The Canadian, speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix where Aston Martin will introduce its first major upgrade package of the year, said driving slow cars has become a familiar part of his Formula 1 career. His comments arrive at a pivotal moment for a team that has slipped backwards relative to both the front-runners and the midfield, with the Silverstone-based squad banking heavily on technical updates to reverse its decline.

A pattern of underperformance

Aston Martin has endured a difficult opening half to the season, losing ground race by race to rivals at both ends of the grid. The AMR26 has failed to deliver on the promise suggested by the team's substantial investment in infrastructure and personnel, leaving Stroll and teammate Fernando Alonso stuck in the lower reaches of the points positions. Hungary represents the first opportunity for a reset, with a comprehensive upgrade package scheduled to debut at the Hungaroring before a new power unit arrives after the summer break at Zandvoort.

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Stroll's response to the situation has been notably matter-of-fact. Rather than express frustration or concern, the 26-year-old framed the struggle as part of a broader career pattern. "I've had enough difficult cars over the years," Stroll said. "You just drive with the material you get. If the car is good enough to win races, that's fantastic. If it's much slower than the competition, that doesn't change my approach. I keep doing my work and try to get the maximum out of it."

Career context shapes perspective

Stroll's equanimity is rooted in experience. Since his 2017 debut with Williams, he has spent the majority of his F1 tenure in cars that were not frontrunners. His time at Williams coincided with the team's decline into backmarker status, while Racing Point and later Aston Martin have oscillated between midfield competitiveness and occasional flashes of pace without establishing consistent form. The 2023 season, in which Aston Martin briefly challenged Red Bull early in the year before fading, remains the high-water mark of Stroll's career in terms of outright speed.

That history appears to have shaped a mindset built around managing expectations rather than chasing immediate results. Stroll's comments suggest a driver who has learned to compartmentalise car performance from personal output, a survival mechanism in an environment where his seat security is reinforced by family ties. His father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team.

Faith in the long-term project

Despite the current malaise, Stroll maintains belief in Aston Martin's trajectory. "I've said it before: I really believe this team has a bright future ahead," he said. "Of course, we're not where we want to be right now and nobody is happy about that. Everyone within the team realises the first half of the season has been disappointing. We hope we can take a step forward in the coming races and that this is the start of it."

Whether Hungary's upgrade package delivers the required performance lift will determine if Stroll's optimism is justified or misplaced. Aston Martin's investment in facilities, including a new wind tunnel and the recruitment of former Red Bull technical director Dan Fallows, has yet to translate into consistent on-track gains. The team's ability to diagnose and correct the AMR26's shortcomings in-season will be a critical test of its technical maturity, and Stroll's calm demeanour may soon face a more stringent examination if the updates fail to close the gap.

F1 News Lance Stroll Aston Martin

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

CA Lance Stroll 18
Lance Stroll
  • Team Aston Martin
  • Points 325
  • Podiums 3
  • Grand Prix 200
  • Country CA
  • Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (27)
  • Place of b. Montreal, CA
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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