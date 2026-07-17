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Why Marko believes Verstappen will stay in F1 past his Red Bull contract

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Why Marko believes Verstappen will stay in F1 past his Red Bull contract

Former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko expects Max Verstappen to remain in Formula 1 well beyond the expiry of his current Red Bull contract in 2028, citing financial realities and the sport's upcoming engine regulations. Speaking to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, Marko dismissed concerns over exit clauses in Verstappen's deal and suggested the four-time world champion will stay in the series even as he explores other racing categories. With Verstappen seventh in this year's standings and McLaren reportedly interested, Marko's comments offer a rare insight into Red Bull's expectations for their star driver amid an uncertain season.

The 2030 engine regulation factor

Marko framed Verstappen's timeline around Formula 1's next major technical overhaul. "Real racing with a V8 engine should come in 2030 or 2031, and Max should hold out until then," he told Kronen Zeitung. The remark suggests Red Bull believes the sport's shift away from hybrid power units could reignite Verstappen's long-term interest, particularly if the Dutchman's frustration with current machinery continues. Verstappen remains under contract until the end of 2028, but his deal includes exit clauses that could allow an earlier departure. Marko downplayed their significance, noting that "such provisions exist in every contract, but you can also talk about deadlines."

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Financial pull trumps other series ambitions

Marko acknowledged that Verstappen harbours ambitions to race in other categories, a desire the driver has expressed publicly on multiple occasions. Yet the Austrian believes Formula 1's financial dominance will ultimately keep Verstappen in the championship. "The money is in Formula 1," Marko said. "That's why I assume we'll still see Max racing in Formula 1 even after his Red Bull contract expires in 2028." Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen indicated over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend that the camp prefers to remain with Red Bull, despite months of speculation linking the driver to McLaren. Marko's visit to the Verstappen family last week fuelled further intrigue, though the content of those discussions has not been disclosed.

Red Bull's Spa dilemma and the dropped wing

Verstappen's immediate focus is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, where Red Bull faces a technical decision that underscores the team's recent struggles. Marko had earlier expressed uncertainty over whether Red Bull would deploy its controversial "Macarena" rear wing, noting that confidence in the car is critical at a circuit with high-speed corners and minimal run-off. "That's why I don't know at the moment whether Red Bull will use the Macarena wing or not," he said. In the event, Red Bull removed the wing from the cars of Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. Verstappen crashed in both qualifying in Austria and the race at Silverstone, incidents attributed to problems with the wing design. The decision to abandon it for Spa reflects the team's tentative approach to extracting performance from a package that has lost its dominant edge.

What Marko's stance reveals

Marko's confidence that Verstappen will remain beyond 2028 carries weight, given his decades-long role in shaping Red Bull's driver programme and his proximity to the Verstappen family. Yet his framing is revealing. Rather than asserting Verstappen's loyalty or Red Bull's competitiveness, Marko leaned on external factors: the appeal of future regulations and the economic gravity of Formula 1. That suggests Red Bull accepts it must navigate a period in which Verstappen's commitment cannot be taken for granted. The Dutchman's current seventh place in the championship, his first winless streak of significant length since 2020, and the rise of McLaren as a credible alternative have shifted the dynamic. Marko's public reassurance may be as much about managing external perceptions as reflecting internal certainty. Verstappen's next move, if any, will depend less on engine formats or contract clauses than on whether Red Bull can restore the car to winning form.

F1 News Max Verstappen Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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