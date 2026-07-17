Max Verstappen will support the development of Belgian Formula 4 driver Dries van Langendonck, the four-time world champion announced today. The 15-year-old remains a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme, but will now receive additional mentoring and management support from Verstappen Racing. The arrangement marks Verstappen's first formal venture into driver management, expanding a racing footprint that already includes a GT3 team with Mercedes factory backing and a sim racing operation.

Van Langendonck has been part of McLaren's junior academy since 2024 and currently competes in British Formula 4 with Rodin. He has delivered a series of strong performances this season, including a successful weekend at Zandvoort, and won the Formula Winter Series earlier this year. Multiple observers within junior formulae have identified the Belgian as a standout talent, though the competitive depth in current F4 grids makes any forecast of future progression speculative at best.

The dual support structure is unusual. Academy drivers typically receive exclusive backing from the programme that signs them, particularly when that programme belongs to a current F1 constructor. McLaren's willingness to allow external management involvement suggests either confidence in its own pathway or recognition that additional resources at this early stage carry minimal risk. For Verstappen, the arrangement allows him to test the waters of talent development without the institutional commitment required to launch a full rival academy.

Verstappen's widening racing interests

Verstappen's involvement in motorsport outside Formula 1 has grown considerably in recent seasons. What began as a personal interest in sim racing has evolved into Verstappen.com Racing, a GT3 team that competed in this year's Nürburgring 24 Hours with Verstappen himself behind the wheel. The team secured Mercedes-AMG factory support for its 2025 programme, a significant vote of confidence in the operation's professionalism and ambition.

Driver mentoring represents a logical next step, though it also introduces complexity. Verstappen remains contracted to Red Bull Racing, a team with its own extensive junior programme. Supporting a McLaren academy driver, even informally, creates an obvious tension. That McLaren has sanctioned the arrangement may reflect pragmatism: access to Verstappen's simulator facility and management insight could accelerate Van Langendonck's learning curve during a stage of his career where McLaren's direct involvement is limited.

Van Langendonck's perspective

"Verstappen Racing offers the support I need to take my career to the next level, and it is an important step towards my ultimate goal: Formula 1," Van Langendonck said in a statement. "It is fantastic to be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren. I will keep pushing to perform at my maximum while doing what I love most: racing."

Verstappen explained his decision to back the Belgian. "I am impressed by the rapid development Dries has shown during his career and the talent he has displayed, both in karting and during his first steps in the formula classes," he said. "After getting to know Dries and his family, I am convinced that he has all the potential to become a great driver in the future. That is why my management and I, with simulator support from Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, will help Dries achieve his ultimate goal, Formula 1."

A test case for Verstappen's post-F1 footprint

The arrangement offers Verstappen a low-risk opportunity to evaluate whether driver development fits into his longer-term ambitions. Unlike team ownership or academy infrastructure, mentoring a single driver requires modest time and financial commitment. If Van Langendonck progresses, Verstappen gains credibility as a talent scout and manager. If the partnership fizzles, the reputational cost is minor.

Van Langendonck's trajectory will now be watched with added interest, not only for his own prospects but as a measure of Verstappen's influence beyond the cockpit. Whether the Belgian benefits meaningfully from access to a four-time world champion's insight, or whether the relationship remains largely symbolic, will become clearer over the next two seasons. For now, it signals that Verstappen is building a motorsport presence designed to outlast his driving career, one carefully chosen project at a time.