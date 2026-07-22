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Why Sky Sports believes Verstappen has nowhere else to go

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Why Sky Sports believes Verstappen has nowhere else to go

Max Verstappen will remain at Red Bull Racing in 2027 despite ongoing speculation about his future, according to Sky Sports pit reporter Ted Kravitz. The British broadcaster believes the four-time world champion has no credible alternatives, with McLaren and Mercedes both settled on their current driver lineups. Kravitz's assessment matters because it reflects paddock sentiment at a time when Verstappen's contract situation continues to dominate team planning across the grid.

McLaren has emerged as the most frequently cited option for Verstappen in recent months, but Kravitz sees no realistic opening there. The Woking-based team fields Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, a pairing McLaren regards as both young and competitive enough to sustain championship ambitions for years. Kravitz told Sky Sports that while Verstappen might theoretically prefer a fresh environment, the doors are effectively closed elsewhere.

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McLaren's settled lineup blocks Verstappen's path

"If Verstappen could go anywhere, it would be McLaren. But they are in a luxury position. They are extremely happy with Norris and Piastri," Kravitz said. "Norris showed at Spa how fast he is and, without his grid penalty, might even have been in contention for victory. Right now, I simply don't see a place for Verstappen there. That's why I expect him to stay at Red Bull."

Norris has developed into a frontrunner capable of challenging Verstappen directly, while Piastri's progress in his second season has convinced McLaren it holds a long-term advantage by keeping both. The team has no commercial or sporting incentive to disrupt that balance, even for a driver of Verstappen's calibre. McLaren's reluctance to revisit its driver strategy leaves Verstappen with one fewer escape route should Red Bull's competitive form continue to fluctuate.

Mercedes committed to Antonelli and Russell

Mercedes, long viewed as a potential landing spot for Verstappen, has also closed its doors. The German manufacturer is fully invested in Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 17-year-old Italian who will partner George Russell from 2025. Kravitz noted that Mercedes believes Antonelli can eventually match Verstappen's pace, a bold internal projection that underscores the team's commitment to its current direction.

"Mercedes believes Antonelli can ultimately be as fast as Verstappen. That's a strong statement, but it reflects their thinking. They also see Russell as the perfect teammate for him in the short term," Kravitz explained. "When you add it all up, you're left with McLaren or Red Bull. And because McLaren has no room, I think Verstappen simply stays."

Verstappen keeps his own counsel

Verstappen offered no insight into his plans during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, shutting down questions about his future and insisting he will announce any news himself when the time comes. Hungary's race weekend may provide clarity. Last year at the Hungaroring, Verstappen confirmed he would remain with Red Bull for the following season. The Austrian team will be hoping for a repeat declaration in 2025, particularly as its technical advantage over McLaren and Mercedes has narrowed considerably since the start of the current campaign.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
  • Podiums 129
  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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