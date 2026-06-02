Lando Norris has completed his first lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, following Max Verstappen's lead at the iconic German circuit. McLaren released footage of the full lap after Norris drove the 20.8-kilometre layout in his Formula 1 car following a Pirelli tyre test. The run suggests the McLaren driver may be developing the same appetite for endurance racing that has seen Verstappen obtain a racing licence for the venue.

Verstappen has made multiple test visits to the Nordschleife in recent months and secured the permit required to compete in official races at the circuit. Norris now appears to be exploring a similar path, having used his time at the circuit to familiarise himself with one of motorsport's most demanding venues.

The onboard footage shows Norris searching for optimal lines across the sprawling layout, known as the Green Hell for its unforgiving nature. His first lap also highlighted a challenge rarely encountered in Formula 1: traffic management. Unlike a grand prix weekend, the Nordschleife regularly sees cars of vastly different performance levels sharing the track simultaneously, requiring constant awareness and adaptability.

The licence requirement and Verstappen's precedent

To compete in official races at the Nordschleife, drivers must obtain a special permit specific to the circuit. Verstappen went through that process earlier this year, a step that opened the door to potential participation in events such as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The Red Bull driver has repeatedly expressed interest in competing in that race, one of endurance racing's most prestigious events.

Norris has yet to commit publicly to pursuing the same licence, but his enthusiasm during the test day suggests it may only be a matter of time. The McLaren driver's willingness to spend time learning the circuit points to more than a casual interest.

A future endurance duel in the making

The prospect of both Verstappen and Norris competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours would represent a rare extension of Formula 1 rivalry into endurance racing. Both drivers are still in the prime of their grand prix careers, but Verstappen has already shown a clear intent to race beyond the Formula 1 calendar when commitments allow. His sim racing activity and public statements about endurance racing have made that ambition clear.

Norris has been less explicit about his long-term racing interests outside Formula 1, though his sim racing presence and competitive nature suggest he would relish the challenge. The Nordschleife test may prove to be the first step in that direction.

What the Nordschleife demands

The circuit's reputation rests on its length, elevation changes, and the sheer variety of corner types compressed into a single lap. Formula 1 drivers are accustomed to learning tracks quickly, but the Nordschleife operates on a different scale. Verstappen has acknowledged the difficulty of mastering the layout, despite his natural talent and extensive preparation.

Norris will face the same learning curve. His initial lap showed caution in several sections, a sensible approach given the circuit's limited run-off areas and the consequences of error. The challenge of adapting a Formula 1 driving style to a circuit that punishes overconfidence will require multiple visits and seat time in different machinery.

Whether Norris pursues the racing licence and eventually lines up for the 24-hour event remains to be seen, but his first Nordschleife lap has placed him on a path Verstappen has already started. The possibility of the two meeting on the same grid outside Formula 1 has moved from speculation to realistic prospect