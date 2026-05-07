Ralf Schumacher has made a direct call: Lewis Hamilton's time at Ferrari should end after this season, and Oliver Bearman should be the man to replace him. The argument is partly about age, partly about the longer-term trajectory of the championship fight, and partly about giving a young driver who has already earned it the seat he deserves.

Hamilton Is Better but Still Behind Leclerc

Schumacher acknowledged on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast that Hamilton's 2026 season represents a genuine improvement on his difficult debut year at Ferrari. The Briton has 51 points after four races, sits fourth in the championship alongside Lando Norris, and has a podium to his name. But the internal benchmark at Ferrari is not whether Hamilton has improved. It is whether he can challenge Leclerc for the championship. Schumacher does not think he can. "Lewis Hamilton is clearly in a better position this year. But in the long run he will probably have no chance against Leclerc. That is just how it is."

Alonso and Hamilton Have Had Their Time

His broader argument extends beyond Ferrari. Schumacher believes the sport is entering a phase where the older generation of champions needs to make way. "Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have had a fantastic time in Formula 1. But I think it is time that they say goodbye to the cockpit at the end of the year and give young people a chance."

He was generous about Hamilton's career while being clear about its direction. "Lewis Hamilton has achieved everything there is to achieve. He is one of the most successful drivers ever, if not the most successful. He deserves it. He is ready for this year. This comeback was wonderful, but I believe everything comes to an end."

Bearman Is Ready

The specific case for Bearman is grounded in results. He is currently eighth in the championship with seventeen points in his second season, has outperformed his more experienced teammate Esteban Ocon, and already has a race start for Ferrari in his record from the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he scored points on debut. Schumacher's conclusion was direct. "I think it is time to give the younger generation a chance. Oliver Bearman deserves to be in the Ferrari. I also believe that if he gets that chance, he can compete with Charles Leclerc. That would not be easy for Leclerc."