user icon
icon

Horner Rules Out Alpine Return and Compares Marquez to Verstappen

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner Rules Out Alpine Return and Compares Marquez to Verstappen

Christian Horner has been out of Formula 1 since Red Bull removed him from his team principal role last year, and he is in no rush to return. The rumours linking him to a role at Alpine have been explicitly denied, and Horner sounds like someone who is genuinely enjoying the break.

Distance, Not Departure 

Horner made his position clear in a conversation with Sky Sport MotoGP. "I am still keeping some distance from Formula 1 and feel absolutely no need to return to the paddock quickly." That sentence closes the Alpine conversation as firmly as anything he could have said. He acknowledged the speculation about a potential new role but treated it as someone else's story rather than his own. 

More about Christian Horner Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in battle for Alpine shares

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in battle for Alpine shares

Mar 10
 Analysis: The Fall of Christian Horner at Red Bull Racing

Analysis: The Fall of Christian Horner at Red Bull Racing

Feb 25

He described the value of stepping back from a role that consumed him for more than two decades. "By taking a step back, I can experience racing in a much more relaxed way, without the pressure that normally comes with my position. It is refreshing to look at it from that perspective and feel that connection with the sport again, purely as a fan." 

Marquez Is the Verstappen of MotoGP 

The most striking element of the interview was the comparison Horner drew between Marc Marquez and Verstappen. "The talent and impact of Marc Marquez in MotoGP are impressive, comparable to the dominance and presence that Verstappen has on track." Coming from the man who worked alongside Verstappen for a decade and watched him win four consecutive world championships, that is not a casual observation. Marquez has returned to the front of MotoGP in a way that has reordered the competitive landscape of the series, which is precisely what Horner spent years watching Verstappen do to Formula 1. 

Whether he returns to the paddock in any capacity this season or beyond remains genuinely open. But the message from Horner is clear: there is no urgency, and he will not be pressured into a decision by rumour. 

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Ferrari
112
3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
5
Alpine F1
21
6
Haas F1
18
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Williams
5
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (52)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar