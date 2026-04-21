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Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

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Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Oliver Bearman is doing exactly what the Ferrari Driver Academy would want to see from a driver waiting for his opportunity at the top team. He is performing at a level that makes him impossible to ignore, and Karun Chandhok believes the timing and the trajectory are pointing toward a serious future at Maranello. 

The Task Is Simple: Stay Visible 

Chandhok laid out the logic on The F1 Show on Sky Sports. "He is doing exactly what he needs to do: showing Ferrari that he is ready the moment a seat becomes available." Bearman sits seventh in the championship, has already beaten his more experienced teammate Esteban Ocon convincingly, and has carried the momentum forward from a strong 2025 season without any dip in form.

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"He has effortlessly continued the line from last season and even beaten his experienced teammate. That says a lot about his level and his potential," said Chandhok. The original moment that put Bearman on the map was his 2024 debut as an emergency replacement for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, where he scored points immediately. He has been building on that impression ever since. 

The Competition for Ferrari Seats Is Real 

Chandhok was clear about what Bearman needs to do from here. "His task is simple: keep reminding Ferrari of his qualities. The moment something changes around someone like Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc, he has to be ready." Verstappen and Piastri have both been linked to Ferrari recently, but Chandhok argued that Bearman holds a specific advantage neither of them can easily replicate. His background in the Ferrari Driver Academy and his current form at Haas give him a profile that fits neatly into how Ferrari traditionally approaches succession. The races from Miami onwards will matter, and on current evidence Bearman is making the right arguments in the right way.

F1 News Karun Chandhok Oliver Bearman Ferrari Haas

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IN Karun Chandhok -
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  • Country IN
  • Date of b. Jan 19 1984 (42)
  • Place of b. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, IN
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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