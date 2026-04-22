Lewis Hamilton is back on the podium and back in the conversation at Ferrari, but Damon Hill sees something different when he watches his countryman race in 2026. Not decline exactly, but an awareness in Hamilton that something fundamental has shifted.

A Mental Shift Hill Can See From the Outside

Hill made his observations on the Stay on Track podcast. "It seems like he has accepted where he is in his career. The things that used to come naturally no longer work the same way. That is part of getting older in this sport." He was not framing this as criticism but as an honest reading of a process every athlete eventually goes through. "You can see that he has become calmer and looks at himself differently. He knows he can no longer drive purely on instinct the way he did in his twenties, and he has adapted to that."

The context behind Hill's observation is significant. Hamilton has not won since Las Vegas 2024, 2025 was the first season in fifteen years without a podium, and he is now 41 years old competing against drivers nearly half his age in a car he is still learning.

Herbert Adds His View

Johnny Herbert reinforced the theme without quite agreeing on the conclusion. "With everything he has achieved, that exceptional talent is still visible. But there comes a phase where you have to be honest with yourself and acknowledge that it does not come as easily as it used to."

Both former drivers stopped well short of calling for Hamilton to stop. He is contracted to Ferrari until the end of next season, has said he wants to continue racing until Formula 1 returns to Africa, and his podium in China showed he can still produce results. The question Hill and Herbert are raising is not whether Hamilton can still race. It is whether he is beginning to face something that even the best drivers in history eventually have to face: the moment when the sport asks more of you than instinct alone can provide.