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Antonelli's Miami Win Gives Mercedes a Historic Podium Record

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Antonelli's Miami Win Gives Mercedes a Historic Podium Record

Andrea Kimi Antonelli's victory in Miami was not just another win in a dominant run of results. It also moved Mercedes past a milestone that puts them in exclusive company in Formula 1 history. 

The 316th Podium 

The Miami result was Mercedes' 316th podium finish as a constructor. That total moves them ahead of Williams, who have 315 across their history, and into sole possession of third place on the all-time podium list. Only Ferrari and McLaren have been on the podium more often in Formula 1. 

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The context that makes the number remarkable is how recently Mercedes arrived at it. Ferrari lead the all-time list with 839 podiums, accumulated across more than seven decades of involvement in the sport. McLaren sit second with 561. Mercedes, as a factory team in the modern era, only returned to the grid in 2010. Sixteen seasons of racing to reach 316 podiums is a rate of accumulation that no other team in the sport's history has matched. 

Red Bull Are the Only Team Within Sight 

Williams are unlikely to close the gap in the near term. The Grove-based team has not been a consistent podium contender since their last strong period in the early 2000s. The more relevant comparison ahead is with Red Bull, who have 297 career podiums. If Red Bull continue to find their 2026 footing and Verstappen starts challenging at the front again, they could close that gap over the coming months, but Mercedes are currently pulling away rather than standing still. 

With both championships leading and a car that has won every race so far in 2026, the podium total is going to keep rising. Ferrari and McLaren's records at the top of the list are not in danger any time soon, but the gap is narrowing season by season.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 250
  • Podiums 7
  • Grand Prix 28
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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