user icon
icon

Mansell Says Hamilton Is Smiling Again at Ferrari: "They Are Right in the Fight

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mansell Says Hamilton Is Smiling Again at Ferrari: "They Are Right in the Fight

Lewis Hamilton looks like himself again. After a 2025 season without a single podium and a difficult first year adapting to Ferrari, the seven-time world champion has found something at the Scuderia that appears to suit him. Nigel Mansell has been watching closely and likes what he sees. 

New Rules, New Hamilton 

Hamilton ended his long podium drought in China and has been growing into the Ferrari machinery with each passing weekend. Where last year he struggled to extract performance from a car that did not feel natural to him, the 2026 regulations appear to have created conditions that work in his favour. His pace relative to Charles Leclerc has improved noticeably, and the contrast in his demeanour compared to the same point last year is visible. 

More about Ferrari Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Apr 21
 Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

Apr 20

Mansell spoke to Sky Sports with genuine warmth about what Hamilton has been showing. "Lewis looks fresh and motivated again. You can see he is enjoying the racing again. He has obviously had a wonderful career already, but what he is showing now is simply impressive." The specific point Mansell was making is about attitude as much as results. Hamilton's body language and radio messages have had an energy this season that was largely absent through 2025. 

Ferrari Are a Real Factor This Season 

Mansell extended his praise to the team as a whole. Ferrari did not win a single race in 2025, but the SF-26 has been on the podium at every race in 2026, and the combination of Hamilton and Leclerc has given the team two genuine weapons at the front. 

"He has really come alive again. Ferrari did excellent work in the winter and they are right in the fight now," said Mansell. He was also realistic about the competitive order. "Mercedes set the standard and McLaren will also be right there." Ferrari's battle is for third fastest most Saturdays and genuine podium contention every Sunday. For a team that went through all of last year without a win, that is already a significant step forward. Miami could tell us whether they have more in reserve.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Nigel Mansell Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,574
  • Podiums 133
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar