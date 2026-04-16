Lewis Hamilton looks like himself again. After a 2025 season without a single podium and a difficult first year adapting to Ferrari, the seven-time world champion has found something at the Scuderia that appears to suit him. Nigel Mansell has been watching closely and likes what he sees.

New Rules, New Hamilton

Hamilton ended his long podium drought in China and has been growing into the Ferrari machinery with each passing weekend. Where last year he struggled to extract performance from a car that did not feel natural to him, the 2026 regulations appear to have created conditions that work in his favour. His pace relative to Charles Leclerc has improved noticeably, and the contrast in his demeanour compared to the same point last year is visible.

Mansell spoke to Sky Sports with genuine warmth about what Hamilton has been showing. "Lewis looks fresh and motivated again. You can see he is enjoying the racing again. He has obviously had a wonderful career already, but what he is showing now is simply impressive." The specific point Mansell was making is about attitude as much as results. Hamilton's body language and radio messages have had an energy this season that was largely absent through 2025.

Ferrari Are a Real Factor This Season

Mansell extended his praise to the team as a whole. Ferrari did not win a single race in 2025, but the SF-26 has been on the podium at every race in 2026, and the combination of Hamilton and Leclerc has given the team two genuine weapons at the front.

"He has really come alive again. Ferrari did excellent work in the winter and they are right in the fight now," said Mansell. He was also realistic about the competitive order. "Mercedes set the standard and McLaren will also be right there." Ferrari's battle is for third fastest most Saturdays and genuine podium contention every Sunday. For a team that went through all of last year without a win, that is already a significant step forward. Miami could tell us whether they have more in reserve.