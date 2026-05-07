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'Newey Hospitalised as Aston Martin Struggle On'

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'Newey Hospitalised as Aston Martin Struggle On'

Adrian Newey's arrival at Aston Martin was supposed to be the beginning of the team's transformation into a genuine title contender. His absence in Miami, following what The Daily Mail reported was a period of health problems requiring hospital treatment, has added another difficult layer to an already painful season. 

A Difficult Moment to Be Without the Key Man 

Newey joined Aston Martin this season as technical director and partial owner of the project, with a reported salary of around 20 million pounds per year. He is the central figure in Lawrence Stroll's plan to turn the team into a championship force. His current situation, working primarily from home at his property in Sunninghill rather than from the factory, means the team is operating without the person whose technical vision is the foundation of their long-term ambitions.

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Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are still without points after four races. The AMR26 is reportedly overweight and the Honda power unit has not delivered the performance the team was counting on when they committed to the partnership. 

Aston Martin Will Not Comment on Health 

The team's response to questions about Newey's condition was tight-lipped but not entirely dismissive. A spokesperson told GPToday.net: "We do not make statements about the personal situations of team members. What we can say is that Adrian is working and has recently been present at the campus." The confirmation that he has been at the factory at least occasionally provides some reassurance, but it does not answer the question of when he will be back at races in a full-time capacity. 

For a team in this much difficulty this early in the season, the timing could not be worse.

F1 News Adrian Newey Aston Martin

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Driver profile

GB Adrian Newey -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Dec 26 1958 (67)
  • Place of b. Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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