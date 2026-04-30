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Dutch F1 Commentator Reveals Someone Turned Up at His Home After Death Threats

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Dutch F1 Commentator Reveals Someone Turned Up at His Home After Death Threats

Nelson Valkenburg has been the voice of Formula 1 in the Netherlands for Viaplay since 2022. What has gone largely unreported until now is how far some of the hostility toward him has gone. 

Threats That Went Beyond Social Media 

Valkenburg spoke candidly to De Volkskrant about what arriving in the role actually cost him. "With threats I always file a police report. A few months ago it was necessary again, but fortunately it has become much less frequent. When it became known that I would be doing Formula 1 commentary, at the end of 2021, I was threatened dozens of times." 

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He then disclosed something that goes well beyond online abuse. "Usually it is online, but once someone stood at my front door. And at the Austrian Grand Prix I was spat in the face, though to be fair the beer flows freely there from ten in the morning." 

The Context Behind the Hostility 

The switch from Ziggo to Viaplay in 2022 was not straightforwardly received. Olav Mol had been the voice of Formula 1 in the Netherlands for three decades, and his departure from the role left a section of the fanbase genuinely upset. Valkenburg and co-commentator Melroy Heemskerk absorbed that frustration. 

He believes the early media coverage made the transition harder. "What did not help was being taken apart on programmes like RTL Boulevard, being portrayed as someone who had no understanding of racing. While in reality I grew up on circuits, my parents ran a racing team and I had been doing race commentary for years." 

He Refused to Be Driven Out 

Viaplay had warned him what was coming, but the reality was harder than he expected. "Viaplay warned me in advance that the reactions would be intense. I thought I was prepared for it, but I did start doubting myself. That lasted a few months, and then I flipped a switch. I thought: hold on, I am not letting myself be chased away from my dream job. I became very stubborn, and that stubbornness has not left me." 

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