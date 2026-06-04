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Why Patrese expects Leclerc to "land a blow" on Hamilton in Monaco

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Why Patrese expects Leclerc to "land a blow" on Hamilton in Monaco

Former Formula 1 driver Riccardo Patrese has named Ferrari as clear favourites for the Monaco Grand Prix, predicting Charles Leclerc will win on home ground and "land a blow" on Lewis Hamilton in the process. The Italian believes the Scuderia possesses exactly the characteristics needed to dominate the street circuit, potentially delivering a psychological boost before a major upgrade package arrives in Barcelona one week later.

Patrese, a six-time Grand Prix winner, told Vision4Sport that Ferrari's current package aligns perfectly with the demands of Monte Carlo. His confidence stems not only from the car's mechanical traits but also from a specific advantage the team can exploit during race starts and restarts, even if qualifying does not go to plan.

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Ferrari have endured an inconsistent season so far, but Monaco represents a chance to reset the narrative. Patrese suggested the principality could serve as a turning point, offering the team momentum heading into the Spanish Grand Prix, where upgrades will be scrutinised closely by rivals and analysts alike.

Ferrari's street circuit advantage

Patrese was unequivocal in his assessment of the grid hierarchy for Monaco. "At this moment I see Ferrari as the strongest team for Monaco. Everything points to them setting the pace there and holding the best cards for victory," he said. The former Williams and Benetton driver believes the circuit's unique demands play directly into Ferrari's hands, particularly in low-speed traction zones and under braking.

Beyond outright pace, Patrese highlighted a tactical edge. "Even when they don't start from pole position, they can profit from their specific engine configuration. That gives them the opportunity to make up ground immediately at the start or at restarts," he explained. Monaco's propensity for safety car interruptions and red flags could amplify that advantage, allowing Ferrari to recover positions even if Saturday does not go perfectly.

Leclerc tipped for home glory

Patrese went further than a general Ferrari endorsement, offering a specific podium prediction. "I expect Charles Leclerc to win this race. Behind him I see Lewis Hamilton finishing second, while George Russell completes the podium," he said. The forecast places both Mercedes drivers on the rostrum but suggests Ferrari will have the edge over their Brackley-based rivals in qualifying trim and race pace.

For Leclerc, a Monaco victory would carry personal significance. The Monégasque driver has yet to win his home race despite taking pole position in 2021 and 2022, with mechanical issues and strategy calls derailing his chances on both occasions. Patrese's prediction reflects confidence that Ferrari have finally delivered a package capable of converting promise into silverware on the streets where Leclerc grew up.

Momentum ahead of Barcelona upgrades

Patrese framed a strong Monaco result as more than just a standalone success. "A one-two for Ferrari would mean an enormous boost for the team. After that, everyone can look with even more interest at the developments in Barcelona, where it must become clear whether Ferrari have taken another big step forward," he said.

The Spanish Grand Prix, scheduled one week after Monaco, will see Ferrari introduce a significant upgrade package. A dominant performance in the principality would amplify scrutiny of those updates and raise expectations within the team. Conversely, a disappointing weekend could undermine confidence before the new parts even hit the track. Patrese's comments suggest he views Monaco not as an isolated opportunity but as the opening chapter of a decisive phase in Ferrari's season

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Riccardo Patrese Ferrari

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GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,603
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  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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