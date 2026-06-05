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Why Verstappen says Monaco criticism has always existed

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Why Verstappen says Monaco criticism has always existed

Max Verstappen has rejected the notion that the Monaco Grand Prix faces more criticism now than in previous decades, arguing that social media has simply made long-standing frustrations more visible. Speaking to media in the principality, the Red Bull driver suggested the race has always divided opinion, but modern platforms have amplified voices that once went unheard beyond the living room.

Monaco remains one of motorsport's flagship events, forming part of the Triple Crown alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Yet unlike those endurance tests, the street circuit has become a lightning rod for complaints. Modern Formula 1 machinery, with its width and aerodynamic sensitivity, renders overtaking virtually impossible on the narrow circuit. Qualifying determines the race outcome more than strategy or racecraft, and barring chaos, the grid order at lights out tends to mirror the finishing order.

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When asked about the mounting criticism, Verstappen offered a characteristically blunt assessment. "I think it's always been the same," he said. "Only fifteen years ago you didn't have social media. Now anyone with a phone or a laptop can go online and complain. Before, people could only vent their frustration to a family member at home."

Social media amplifies frustration, not frequency

Verstappen's point cuts to the structural shift in how fan sentiment is expressed and measured. Where dissatisfaction once dissipated in private conversations, it now accumulates in public forums, creating the illusion of a newer, sharper discontent. "More people are just writing about it now," Verstappen added. "Where people used to sit at home shouting, they now do it online."

The Dutchman's defence of Monaco carries weight given his own mixed relationship with the circuit. He secured pole position in 2023 and has won twice through the streets of his tax residence. On the current grid, only Lewis Hamilton has bettered that tally with three victories. Ayrton Senna remains the benchmark, with six wins in the principality.

A race defined by prestige, not spectacle

Verstappen's comments arrive as Formula 1 continues to wrestle with Monaco's place on the calendar. The circuit delivers little in the way of on-track drama, yet its cultural cachet remains unmatched. Organisers and broadcasters are caught between honouring tradition and delivering entertainment that satisfies a global audience accustomed to wheel-to-wheel racing elsewhere on the calendar.

Whether Verstappen's diagnosis is entirely accurate or slightly self-serving, his underlying logic is sound. Monaco has never been about overtaking. What has changed is the forum in which disappointment is aired, not the disappointment itself. For now, the race endures, criticism and all

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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