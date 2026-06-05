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Why Verstappen is keeping Red Bull waiting on a new deal

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Why Verstappen is keeping Red Bull waiting on a new deal

Max Verstappen has refused to commit to Formula 1 beyond 2028, telling media he must first decide whether he even wants to continue racing before entertaining a new contract. The four-time world champion remains tied to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but any extension now hinges on regulatory direction, not team loyalty or financial terms.

The statement adds a fresh layer of uncertainty to Red Bull's long-term planning. While several leading drivers have recently locked themselves into multi-year deals, Verstappen is deliberately keeping his options open. For a team built around his dominance, the prospect of losing him at 31 carries obvious strategic risk.

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Speaking to assembled media, Verstappen made clear he sees no urgency. "I haven't signed a new contract in quite some time, but honestly I'm not concerned with that right now. My current agreement runs for another two years, so there's no reason to rush it," he said. The Dutch driver then framed the decision in starkly personal terms. "First I need to figure out for myself whether I even want to continue beyond 2028. That's why I feel no pressure to sign something now. If I'd already made that decision, maybe I would've extended until 2040 straight away."

Regulatory uncertainty shapes career timeline

Verstappen's hesitation is not rooted in dissatisfaction with Red Bull, but rather in scepticism over the sport's regulatory direction. The FIA and Formula 1 management are currently deliberating sweeping technical changes for the coming seasons, and Verstappen has made clear he will wait to see which path they choose before committing further.

"I've said everything I wanted to say on this. The ball is now with the FIA and Formula 1. They need to decide together which course they want to take. I just hope they make a choice that's good for the sport long term," Verstappen said. His comments reflect a growing frustration among drivers over governance clarity, particularly as the 2026 power unit regulations loom.

Driver support divided along manufacturer lines

Verstappen indicated he is not alone in his concerns. "As far as I hear, most drivers support the proposed adjustments. Mercedes also sees benefits in them. Audi looks at it differently because they believe it will be less favourable for their engine project. In the end, we'll have to wait and see what decision is made," he explained.

The split he describes is telling. Mercedes, an incumbent manufacturer with proven hybrid expertise, may stand to benefit from regulatory continuity or incremental change. Audi, entering in 2026 with Sauber, faces a steeper learning curve and would prefer rules that level the playing field. Verstappen's willingness to wait suggests he does not want to commit his prime years to a formula he considers flawed or politically compromised.

What this means for Red Bull

Red Bull has built its entire competitive structure around Verstappen since 2016. Losing him in 2028 would force a fundamental reset, particularly if the team cannot guarantee title-contending machinery under new regulations. The lack of urgency on Verstappen's side contrasts sharply with the team's need for stability, especially as it navigates the departure of key technical personnel and the transition to a new power unit era.

For now, Red Bull must operate with a three-year horizon. Verstappen has made clear he will not be rushed into a decision that depends on variables outside his control. Whether Formula 1's governing bodies provide the clarity he seeks, and whether Red Bull can maintain its competitive edge through regulatory upheaval, will determine if he races beyond his current contract. The sport's most dominant driver in a generation is prepared to walk away if the conditions are not right

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,488
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 238
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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