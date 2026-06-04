Helmut Marko has conceded that Mercedes are the dominant force in Formula 1 this season and that Max Verstappen's title hopes have effectively evaporated. Speaking to Austrian outlet OE24, the former Red Bull advisor argued that the only scenario in which the Silver Arrows can be stopped is if Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell collide in an internal championship battle. Mercedes have won the first five Grands Prix of 2025, with Antonelli already claiming four victories and Russell taking one in Australia.

Marko's comments reflect the scale of Mercedes' resurgence after years in the competitive wilderness. The German manufacturer has not only produced the grid's most powerful engine but has also delivered a chassis package capable of challenging at every circuit type. Antonelli, the teenage Italian who stepped into Lewis Hamilton's seat, has been the revelation of the opening races, quickly establishing himself as the team leader over the more experienced Russell.

"Mercedes is clearly the strongest team," Marko told OE24. "They have the best engine and they are also setting the pace with the battery. For the first time since 2021, they have succeeded in building a competitive chassis, and they also have a very strong driver pairing."

Antonelli's flying start raises questions for Russell

The 18-year-old Antonelli has raced with a composure that belies his age, and Marko admitted he is enjoying watching the Italian's aggressive driving style. "I find it very refreshing to see how that young Antonelli really flies across the track with that car," Marko said. "But Russell is the man with experience, he will definitely strike back. That they destroy each other completely is actually the only hope we still have. Otherwise, Mercedes are really gone."

Russell's campaign has been disrupted by reliability issues and qualifying errors, but the Briton remains a proven race winner and will be expected to mount a sustained challenge as the season progresses. Whether Antonelli can maintain his early form under increasing pressure from his teammate will be one of the defining storylines of the championship.

Red Bull's revival stalls

Marko's remarks also signal a blunt acknowledgment that Red Bull, the team he advised for nearly two decades, cannot match Mercedes on current form. Verstappen's move to Ferrari ahead of this season was predicated on the belief that Maranello offered a better platform for sustained success than Milton Keynes, and Mercedes' early season blitz has vindicated that assessment. Red Bull have been left watching from the sidelines as their former rivals reclaim the position they held during the hybrid era's opening years.

Monaco offers a different challenge

Despite his gloomy prognosis for the remainder of the season, Marko believes Mercedes will not have everything their own way in Monaco this weekend. He expects Charles Leclerc to emerge as the favourite on a circuit where low-speed corner performance and driver confidence are paramount. "They will struggle in the slow corners," Marko said. "I think Leclerc will be at the front there, he feels at home in those kinds of corners and for me he is also the favourite in qualifying. And whoever is at the front in Monaco will ultimately win that race."

Monaco's tight confines and lack of overtaking opportunities could offer a brief respite from Mercedes' superiority, but Marko's broader message is clear. Without an internal implosion at Brackley, the championship fight is already over