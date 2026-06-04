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Why Max Verstappen and Monaco always deliver drama

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Why Max Verstappen and Monaco always deliver drama

Max Verstappen heads into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix carrying a reputation earned over a decade of extremes on the circuit where he now lives. The four-time world champion faces another test of his all-or-nothing approach at a venue that has delivered some of his most audacious moments and costliest mistakes. With Red Bull trailing Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari for pace in the opening five races, the Dutchman will need to extract every tenth from the RB22 if he is to repeat his podium finish from Canada.

Verstappen's relationship with the 3.3-kilometre street circuit has always been volatile. His approach, built on risk and commitment, sits at odds with the precision Monaco demands. The result has been a string of performances that swing between brilliance and wreckage, underlining the psychological stakes of racing on a track that punishes hesitation and overconfidence in equal measure.

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That duality was evident from his first Monaco outing in 2015. Racing for Toro Rosso, Verstappen executed three overtakes on a circuit widely considered impossible to pass on. The performance drew attention across the paddock. Minutes later, contact with Romain Grosjean sent him hard into the barriers, ending his race. The contrast captured the essence of his driving: uncompromising speed paired with thin margins.

A pattern of high stakes and costly errors

Verstappen crashed out of qualifying in both 2016 and 2018 while pushing for fast laps, sacrificing grid position in pursuit of pole. Each incident reinforced the perception that he was unwilling to leave anything on the table, even when the circuit offered no room for correction. Where some drivers manage risk in Monaco, Verstappen has consistently chosen to confront it.

That aggression eventually paid dividends. In 2023, he delivered what many observers called one of the finest qualifying laps ever seen in Monaco, snatching pole position from Fernando Alonso. The following day, he converted it into his second career win at the circuit, validating the approach that had previously cost him so dearly. The lap was a reminder that his style, while risky, can produce performances beyond the reach of more conservative rivals.

Red Bull's deficit and the all-in demand

This weekend's challenge is different. Red Bull's performance deficit to the leading teams has been clear across the first five rounds. Verstappen finished third in Canada, but only after Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari showed superior race pace. Monaco's unique demands, low-speed corners and traction zones where Red Bull has struggled, could amplify that gap.

The RB22's suitability for Monte Carlo remains unclear. Red Bull has made setup gains in recent races, but the circuit's narrow operating window offers little margin for experimentation. Verstappen will need to push the car to its limit, and possibly beyond, if he is to challenge for a podium. That reality sets up another weekend where his willingness to take risks could define the outcome.

Drama built into the equation

Verstappen and Monaco have always produced theatre. Whether through overtakes that should not be possible, crashes that erase pole laps, or victories built on flawless execution, the combination guarantees something beyond the routine. This weekend will demand another performance at the edge. The question is whether the RB22 can support it, and whether Verstappen's approach will yield a podium or another costly mistake. Either way, the outcome will not be dull

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,488
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 238
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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