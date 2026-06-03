Lando Norris believes Monaco could offer a rare reprieve from the energy management constraints that have frustrated drivers under Formula 1's new power unit regulations. The reigning world champion expects the street circuit's lack of long straights to free drivers from the throttle discipline required elsewhere, allowing them to attack qualifying without constantly nursing battery deployment for the next acceleration zone.

The new engine rules have drawn sustained criticism from the grid. Drivers must modulate their approach through corners to preserve electrical energy for straights, preventing the flat-out commitment that defined qualifying in previous eras. For a sport built on pure speed, the compromise has proven deeply unpopular among those who believe both qualifying and racing should reward maximum attack rather than strategic conservation.

Monaco's layout sidesteps energy trade-offs

Norris told media that Monaco's unique characteristics may insulate it from the worst effects of the regulations. Without extended full-throttle zones, the McLaren driver anticipates significantly less need for the energy trade-offs that complicate performance at high-speed venues.

"Monaco could well be one of the circuits where you can just push flat-out without worrying about limitations," Norris said. "That doesn't mean you're not still constantly managing things like gear selection, engine modes, and available boost in every corner."

The Briton acknowledged he has yet to complete extensive simulator work with the new package, leaving some uncertainty about how the regulations will play out in the principality. Still, his working assumption is that the problems plaguing circuits like Monza, Spa, and Saudi Arabia will be far less pronounced on a layout defined by slow corners and brief straights.

Qualifying remains the centrepiece

Norris emphasised that Monaco retains its status as a season highlight regardless of technical complications. Qualifying, traditionally the decisive session of the weekend given overtaking difficulties on race day, remains the event he anticipates most.

"I don't yet know exactly how many extra complications there will be, but certain challenges will definitely be reduced," he explained. "You don't have to worry as much about building energy for long straights, for example."

That distinction matters. On conventional circuits, drivers now face a choice between committing fully through a complex and arriving at the next straight with depleted battery, or lifting fractionally early to harvest energy for deployment down the following straight. Monaco's geometry, with its relentless succession of tight corners and minimal straight-line distance, removes much of that calculus.

The circuit's appeal transcends regulation cycles

For Norris, the allure of Monaco remains undiminished by the technical evolution of the cars. "Monaco stays special, regardless of what car you're driving and how much electrical energy is available," he said. "Qualifying especially is a session you look forward to more than almost anything else on the calendar."

Whether that optimism proves justified will become clear once teams arrive in the principality. If Norris is correct, Monaco may offer a glimpse of what qualifying could be across the calendar without the energy management constraints that have dominated early-season discourse. For now, it stands as a rare circuit where the new rules may not dictate the terms of engagement