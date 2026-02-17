user icon
Coulthard: Verstappen identifies Mercedes-powered teams as main threats

David Coulthard has provided an intriguing look into Max Verstappen's mindset heading into the 2026 season. Despite Red Bull showing strong pace during winter testing, the reigning world champion remains wary of the competition—specifically any team carrying a Mercedes power unit. 

The 'Mercedes threat' looms large 

In a recent conversation with Coulthard, Verstappen dismissed the idea that Red Bull is the clear favorite. When asked who he considers his biggest rivals for the upcoming year, Verstappen’s answer was simple: "everyone with a Mercedes engine". This broad list includes the works Mercedes team, as well as McLaren, Williams, and Alpine. 

Verstappen’s suspicion stems from the belief that these teams have not yet shown their true speed. While Red Bull’s long-run data in Barcelona and Bahrain suggested they might have a significant advantage, Verstappen remains distrustful of the leaderboard. Coulthard noted that Verstappen is particularly focused on the threat from McLaren and the factory Mercedes squad. 

Russell and Hamilton in the title frame 

Coulthard himself believes the title fight could be wide open. He suggested that George Russell is a strong candidate for the championship, given Mercedes' early reliability and engine potential. Furthermore, Coulthard warned against writing off Lewis Hamilton, who  could find a "new lease on life" at Ferrari and challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title. 

The Scottish former driver also mentioned that Ferrari’s long-run pace has been impressive, potentially adding another layer to the championship battle. Within the Red Bull camp, caution remains the watchword. Technical Director Pierre Waché has emphasized that drawing firm conclusions from winter testing is notoriously difficult, and the team is staying focused on its own development. 

Waiting for Melbourne 

The true hierarchy of the 2026 grid is expected to remain a mystery until the lights go out for the season opener in Melbourne. A second test week in Bahrain, starting on February 18, should provide some more clarity, but Verstappen’s focus on the Mercedes-powered contingent suggests he expects a much closer fight than the testing times currently indicate.

F1 News Max Verstappen David Coulthard Red Bull Racing

