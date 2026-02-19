user icon
Max Verstappen dismisses F1 start concerns: "You can always start from the pit lane"

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has made it clear that he is not losing sleep over the new Formula 1 start procedures introduced for the 2026 season. While other paddock figures, including McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, have raised alarms about potential safety risks, the four-time world champion views the change as a simple matter of adjustment. According to Verstappen, there is absolutely no reason to panic as the sport transitions into this new technical era. 

No safety risk in the new reality 

The debate intensified following practice starts during the initial test week in Bahrain. Several cars were seen struggling as the lights went out, with one vehicle even dropping into anti-stall. The technical shift is significant; with the removal of the MGU-H, drivers are now responsible for manually keeping the turbo up to speed using the V6 engine, making the entire procedure longer and more complex. 

Verstappen, however, remains unmoved by the concerns. Speaking at a press conference in Bahrain, he stated that he sees no increased risk and considers it a technical detail that will be resolved as teams gain experience. In his signature dry style, he brushed off the anxiety of his peers. “If someone feels unsafe, they can always start from the pit lane,” he remarked, a comment that drew loud laughter from fellow champion Lewis Hamilton

Adapting to the 2026 generation 

For Verstappen, these changes are simply part of the evolution of the sport. He maintains that while starts will certainly feel different than in previous years, they are not inherently dangerous. He believes that teams and drivers simply need to adapt to the new reality of the 2026 machinery. 

The Dutchman’s lighthearted approach to the controversy follows his recent viral comparison of the new F1 cars to "Formula E on steroids." Despite his vocal criticism of the cars' speed and energy management requirements, he is firm in his belief that the start procedure is a manageable challenge that does not require regulatory intervention. 

Looking ahead to the first race

As the season opener in Melbourne approaches, the focus remains on how quickly the grid can master these technical nuances. Verstappen’s dismissal of the safety concerns suggests that Red Bull is confident in its internal procedures. While the complexity of the new power units continues to be a talking point, the reigning champion is focused on the racing itself rather than the perceived dangers of the grid. 

