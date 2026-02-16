user icon
icon

Sky Sports expert urges patience for Newey's Aston Martin dream

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sky Sports expert urges patience for Newey's Aston Martin dream

The highly anticipated partnership between Aston Martin and legendary designer Adrian Newey has faced a rocky start during pre-season testing for 2026. While fans expected immediate results, Lance Stroll revealed a staggering 4.5-second deficit to the front-runners—a figure that has sparked concern throughout the Silverstone-based team. 

Newey's four-month design handicap 

Sky Sports commentator David Croft provided some context for the team's early struggles. He explained that Newey himself admitted to being roughly four months behind on the design of the 2026 car. This delay was partly due to the team's wind tunnel not being operational at the start of the design cycle, forcing Aston Martin into a massive catch-up race from day one. 

More about Aston Martin Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Feb 19
 Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Feb 17

"Do not expect Aston Martin to be the fastest car in Australia," Croft warned, dismissing early speculation that the team would instantly dominate the new era. However, he remains optimistic about Newey's long-term influence. Croft believes that as the season progresses and "bugs" are ironed out, Newey’s "magic" will eventually come to the fore, turning the spectacular-looking car into a competitive force. 

Technical hurdles and engine questions

The current Aston Martin car is reportedly overweight and suffering from a lack of power in its Honda-supplied unit. Despite these hurdles, Anthony Davidson noted that Honda has a history of overcoming slow starts to deliver world-beating performance. Croft, however, noted that the personnel changes at Honda—due to their previous intention to exit the sport—might mean the team is working with a largely fresh group of engineers. 

While the immediate future looks daunting for Aston Martin, the focus remains on development. Croft urged fans to keep a close eye on the car throughout the 2026 season, as Newey's iterative design process often yields significant gains over a long campaign. For now, the "dream start" remains on hold as the team battles to find those missing four seconds of performance. 

F1 News Adrian Newey Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Adrian Newey -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Dec 26 1958 (67)
  • Place of b. Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar