The Cadillac F1 team has reached a major milestone as it prepares for its official debut on the grid in 2026. After completing its first significant test programs in Barcelona and Bahrain, team boss Graeme Lowdon expressed deep pride in the team's transition from a startup project to a fully operational Formula 1 outfit.

A massive milestone in Bahrain

Lowdon, an experienced figure in the paddock, emphasized that the recent tests were about more than just lap times. For Cadillac, simply getting a brand-new car on track in such a short period was a triumph of engineering and logistics. "I come to work now and feel like we are a Formula 1 team—and we are," Lowdon said, praising the calm and focused atmosphere within the garage.

The team’s progress in Bahrain was particularly impressive, with the new CA01 chassis covering over 1,700 kilometers across the three days of testing. Lowdon noted that for a new entrant, this level of mileage is "huge" and serves as a solid foundation for future development. By avoiding major reliability "disasters," the team has been able to focus on understanding the car's handling and response to setup changes.

Grounded but ambitious

Despite the successful testing phase, Lowdon remains grounded regarding the challenges ahead. He warned against the common mistake of seeing the first race in Melbourne as the ultimate goal, noting that the car will continue to evolve significantly through the early rounds in Shanghai and beyond.

The team’s strategy has relied heavily on the experience of drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, whose feedback has been instrumental in accelerating the learning curve. For Lowdon and his squad, the focus now shifts back to the factory to analyze the data collected in the desert and prepare for their historic first Grand Prix start on March 8.