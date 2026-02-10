The ambitious "super-team" being built by Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin is facing its first major internal crisis. Andy Cowell, the legendary engine mastermind who was a cornerstone of Mercedes’ hybrid dominance, is reportedly set to leave the team in June 2026. His departure isn't due to the car's performance, but rather a fundamental shift in the team's leadership structure.

The Newey Factor

Cowell joined the project in 2024 with the expectation of a leading role, but the landscape shifted dramatically when Stroll signed Adrian Newey. Not only did Newey take on the role of technical director, but his status as a minority shareholder gave him immense influence over the team’s direction. Sources suggest that Cowell and Newey have clashed fundamentally on both technical philosophy and leadership style.

After Newey took the reins of the F1 team late in 2025, Cowell was moved into a "Chief Strategy Officer" role—a move seen by many as a significant step back. Despite public appearances together at major events, the relationship has reportedly cooled beyond repair.

Cowell’s exit marks a significant loss for Aston Martin as they prepare for their high-stakes partnership with Honda.