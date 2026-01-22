As the partnership between Honda and Aston Martin prepares to take flight in 2026, the Japanese manufacturer has offered a candid assessment of its progress. While the electrical components of their new RA626H power unit are currently on schedule, Honda officials have admitted to significant concerns regarding the development of the internal combustion engine (ICE). This admission comes at a critical time as teams finalize their projects for the sport’s most complex technical era.

Technical Complexity and Uncertainty

HRC President Koji Watanabe has emphasized that Honda’s ambition remains to win championships with Aston Martin. However, he also acknowledged the extreme complexity of the new regulations, which could lead to a difficult start for the project. Watanabe noted that until the first meters of testing are completed, it is impossible to know where Honda stands in relation to established rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari.

F1 project leader Tetsushi Kakuda further detailed these challenges, revealing that the internal combustion engine is not yet as advanced as they had hoped. The 2026 regulations place an equal emphasis on electrical power and sustainable fuels, but the ICE remains a vital component of the overall performance package. Kakuda also acknowledged the ongoing debates regarding compression ratios among rival manufacturers, stating that Honda is closely monitoring how the FIA interprets the rules.

A Deepening Integration with Aston Martin

Despite the developmental hurdles, Honda is aiming for a relationship with Aston Martin that goes beyond a traditional engine supply. Watanabe’s goal is to create a fully integrated team where information is shared transparently to overcome the technical challenges of the new era. This collaborative approach will be vital as they look to bridge the gap to the front of the grid.

For Fernando Alonso and the rest of the Aston Martin squad, the performance of the Honda engine will be the deciding factor in their 2026 ambitions. With Adrian Newey also joining the team’s technical department, the pressure is on Honda to resolve their ICE issues before the first race. The upcoming pre-season tests will be the first true indicator of whether the Japanese manufacturer can overcome these early setbacks.