user icon
icon

Honda Admits Development Struggles with 2026 ICE

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Honda Admits Development Struggles with 2026 ICE

As the partnership between Honda and Aston Martin prepares to take flight in 2026, the Japanese manufacturer has offered a candid assessment of its progress. While the electrical components of their new RA626H power unit are currently on schedule, Honda officials have admitted to significant concerns regarding the development of the internal combustion engine (ICE). This admission comes at a critical time as teams finalize their projects for the sport’s most complex technical era. 

Technical Complexity and Uncertainty 

HRC President Koji Watanabe has emphasized that Honda’s ambition remains to win championships with Aston Martin. However, he also acknowledged the extreme complexity of the new regulations, which could lead to a difficult start for the project. Watanabe noted that until the first meters of testing are completed, it is impossible to know where Honda stands in relation to established rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari

More about Honda Is Aston Martin Following Ferrari? “Honda Not on Schedule for 2026 Either”

Is Aston Martin Following Ferrari? “Honda Not on Schedule for 2026 Either”

Jan 13
 Aston Martin outlines early hopes for Honda partnership

Aston Martin outlines early hopes for Honda partnership

Nov 10 2025

F1 project leader Tetsushi Kakuda further detailed these challenges, revealing that the internal combustion engine is not yet as advanced as they had hoped. The 2026 regulations place an equal emphasis on electrical power and sustainable fuels, but the ICE remains a vital component of the overall performance package. Kakuda also acknowledged the ongoing debates regarding compression ratios among rival manufacturers, stating that Honda is closely monitoring how the FIA interprets the rules.

A Deepening Integration with Aston Martin 

Despite the developmental hurdles, Honda is aiming for a relationship with Aston Martin that goes beyond a traditional engine supply. Watanabe’s goal is to create a fully integrated team where information is shared transparently to overcome the technical challenges of the new era. This collaborative approach will be vital as they look to bridge the gap to the front of the grid. 

For Fernando Alonso and the rest of the Aston Martin squad, the performance of the Honda engine will be the deciding factor in their 2026 ambitions. With Adrian Newey also joining the team’s technical department, the pressure is on Honda to resolve their ICE issues before the first race. The upcoming pre-season tests will be the first true indicator of whether the Japanese manufacturer can overcome these early setbacks.

F1 News Aston Martin Honda

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar