Max Verstappen is renowned for his unwavering focus, and the four-time world champion has revealed that he refuses to change his race preparation routine, regardless of his on-track results. In a sport where drivers often superstitious or reactive to poor performances, Verstappen maintains a stoic consistency. He argues that a routine should be based on what works for the driver physically and mentally, not dictated by the fluctuations of the championship table.

Consistency is Key

Speaking in a new feature for Pirelli, Verstappen explained his philosophy: "You must always stick to what you think works for you. That shouldn't be determined by a good or a bad result." This mindset was tested to the limit last season, where a disastrous start saw him trail by over 100 points at the summer break. Rather than panic or overhaul his approach, Verstappen stuck to his methods, eventually clawing his way back to within two points of the title by the season finale.

Managing Health and Private Life

Verstappen also emphasized the importance of maturity and health management in prolonging a career. He noted that over time, a driver learns to understand their body and the flow of a race weekend much better. Knowing when to rest, when to retreat to the hotel room, and when to disconnect from racing entirely is vital. "It can't just be good moments," Verstappen admitted, acknowledging that highs and lows are an intrinsic part of life and racing. For the Dutchman, stability off the track is the foundation for speed on it.