US Customs Seizes Vital Red Bull Turbocharger in Airport Drama

The high-pressure world of Formula 1 development often involves racing against the clock, but for Red Bull and Ford, their biggest obstacle recently was the United States Customs and Border Protection. Ford’s powertrain chief engineer, Christian Hertrich, revealed a bizarre incident where a vital turbocharger meant for the 2026 project was seized at an airport just hours before the mandatory summer break began. 

A Race Against the Summer Break 

The drama unfolded when Red Bull’s Milton Keynes facility, which was still being set up at the time, lacked the necessary equipment to test a newly developed turbocharger. With a critical deadline looming, an engineer was tasked with hand-carrying the component in his 

luggage on a flight to Detroit for testing at Ford’s facilities. The data from these tests was essential for the team to meet their development milestones before the factory shutdown. 

Upon arrival in the United States, the engineer was questioned by a customs agent about the industrial component in his bag. When he honestly explained what the device was, the authorities responded by seizing the part. Hertrich recalled being called at 2:00 AM to resolve the situation, realizing in that moment the unique and often absurd pressures of working in Formula 1. 

Solving the Logistics Crisis 

The team faced a 12-hour window to recover the turbocharger and complete the tests before the summer break went into effect. While the specifics of the resolution remain part of the project's internal history, the incident serves as a reminder of the logistical challenges that come with building a power unit from scratch. Red Bull and Ford have since successfully integrated their operations, leading to the recent debut of their first combined power unit on track with the Racing Bulls team. 

As they prepare for their official debut as a manufacturer in 2026, the team will be hoping that their future logistics are as reliable as their engineering. The customs drama in Detroit is now a light-hearted memory for the engineers, but at the time, it represented a potential setback for one of the most ambitious projects in modern racing history.

