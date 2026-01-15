As Formula 1 approaches a radical new era, all eyes are on the incoming manufacturers set to disrupt the established order. Max Verstappen has specifically pointed to Audi as a team that could surprise the field in the coming years. While the German manufacturer is entering

a sport historically dominated by a small group of elite teams like Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes, the triple world champion believes their methodical approach and strong driver lineup could make them a serious contender after a brief adjustment period.

The Rise of a New Challenger

Audi has officially taken over the Sauber entry and has already begun intensive on-track preparations. The team recently completed its first kilometres at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, showcasing their brand-new car for the first time. To lead this charge, Audi has secured the services of veteran Nico Hülkenberg and rising star Gabriel Bortoleto. Verstappen was particularly complimentary of Hülkenberg, celebrating the German’s first podium at Silverstone last year after 239 Grands Prix. He described Hülkenberg as an unshakeable fighter who deserved the breakthrough more than anyone.

Despite the excitement, Verstappen acknowledged the immense challenge facing any new entrant. He noted that established giants often required a significant lead time before becoming truly competitive. However, he does not rule out the possibility of Hülkenberg fighting at the front of the grid within two seasons, citing the manufacturer's vast resources

and the clean slate provided by the new rules. Audi is clearly determined to measure itself against the very best in the sport.

A Clean Slate for the Dark Horse

The 2026 regulations represent a clean slate for the entire grid, featuring drastic changes to the engines and aerodynamics. Verstappen believes this dark horse status suits Audi perfectly, as the drastic changes mean no one truly knows who will emerge with the best package. While the team knows they likely won't fight for titles immediately, their ambition is clear. They have already secured major commercial backing, including a title sponsorship deal with Revolut.

With the branding now in place and the first shakedown completed, the German giant is ready to show what they are capable of. Verstappen concluded that while it is difficult to predict exactly where they will stand, Audi could very well provide a major surprise to the established frontrunners. The combination of a proven veteran, a talented rookie, and a manufacturer with a point to prove makes Audi one of the most anticipated storylines of the upcoming seasons.