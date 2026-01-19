The intense title battle of last season between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was one of the most closely watched rivalries in recent years. As the championship fight went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, many observers speculated that the close friendship between the two Monaco-based residents was beginning to fray under the pressure. However, Verstappen has now spoken out, dismissing these claims as media sensationalism and insisting that their bond remains as strong as ever.

Rivals on Track, Friends off It

Speaking in a recent interview, Verstappen was firm in his stance that the rivalry had not changed the fundamental nature of his relationship with Norris. While he admitted that things became "picy" or heated at various points during the season, he argued that such tension is a natural and even enjoyable part of elite competition. To Verstappen, the idea that they had grown apart was a story largely fabricated by the media to add extra drama to the title race.

The Dutchman noted that while they were fighting for the same goal, he actually enjoyed the tactical battle against the McLaren driver. He reflected on a season of two halves, describing a difficult start followed by a much more competitive and enjoyable second half. Even as Norris occasionally reacted pointedly to Verstappen’s on-track maneuvers, the respect between the two remained intact throughout the high-stakes finale.

Comfort and Confidence at Red Bull

Verstappen also highlighted the atmosphere within Red Bull Racing during that period, noting that as the team became more competitive in the latter stages of the year, his own confidence grew. Ending the season on a high note—even while losing the title by such a narrow margin—has provided a sense of momentum heading into the new 2026 era. For Verstappen, the ability to separate professional rivalry from personal friendship is a key part of his approach to the sport.

As they both move into a new season with radically different cars, the dynamic between Verstappen and Norris will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point for fans. However, if the four-time champion's words are anything to go by, the "Monaco duo" will continue to share flights and laughs away from the circuit, regardless of how fierce the wheel-to-wheel combat becomes on Sunday afternoons.