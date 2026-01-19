user icon
Verstappen Rejects Media Narrative Over Norris Friendship

Verstappen Rejects Media Narrative Over Norris Friendship

The intense title battle of last season between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was one of the most closely watched rivalries in recent years. As the championship fight went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, many observers speculated that the close friendship between the two Monaco-based residents was beginning to fray under the pressure. However, Verstappen has now spoken out, dismissing these claims as media sensationalism and insisting that their bond remains as strong as ever. 

Rivals on Track, Friends off It 

Speaking in a recent interview, Verstappen was firm in his stance that the rivalry had not changed the fundamental nature of his relationship with Norris. While he admitted that things became "picy" or heated at various points during the season, he argued that such tension is a natural and even enjoyable part of elite competition. To Verstappen, the idea that they had grown apart was a story largely fabricated by the media to add extra drama to the title race.

The Dutchman noted that while they were fighting for the same goal, he actually enjoyed the tactical battle against the McLaren driver. He reflected on a season of two halves, describing a difficult start followed by a much more competitive and enjoyable second half. Even as Norris occasionally reacted pointedly to Verstappen’s on-track maneuvers, the respect between the two remained intact throughout the high-stakes finale. 

Comfort and Confidence at Red Bull 

Verstappen also highlighted the atmosphere within Red Bull Racing during that period, noting that as the team became more competitive in the latter stages of the year, his own confidence grew. Ending the season on a high note—even while losing the title by such a narrow margin—has provided a sense of momentum heading into the new 2026 era. For Verstappen, the ability to separate professional rivalry from personal friendship is a key part of his approach to the sport. 

As they both move into a new season with radically different cars, the dynamic between Verstappen and Norris will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point for fans. However, if the four-time champion's words are anything to go by, the "Monaco duo" will continue to share flights and laughs away from the circuit, regardless of how fierce the wheel-to-wheel combat becomes on Sunday afternoons. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

