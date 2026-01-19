Pierre Gasly is entering a milestone year in his Formula 1 career as he prepares for his tenth season in the top tier of motorsport. This also marks his fourth year with the Alpine squad, a partnership that has seen its fair share of highs and lows. Following a 2025 season that failed to meet the team’s lofty ambitions, the Frenchman is looking at the 2026 regulation reset as a golden opportunity to finally secure the consistent winning machinery his talent deserves.

A Hunger for More Than Just Points

Gasly’s record in F1 is highlighted by his legendary victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri, but he is hungry to add more silverware to his collection. He has been vocal about his desire to prove his worth, stating that his only priority for the coming year is to be fast and to finally have a car that allows him to showcase his full range of skills. Gasly emphasized that he is leaving nothing to chance this winter, working more closely than ever with his engineers to ensure he is fully prepared.

The 2026 rules represent a massive shift in how energy is managed, with a much greater emphasis on electrical recovery and battery deployment. Gasly noted that racing will no longer be just about out-braking an opponent into a corner; it will be a complex game of energy management. He expects a "considerable change" in the style of racing and has dedicated his off-season to mastering these new technical requirements to gain every possible advantage.

Alpine’s Chance to Reset

For Alpine, the 2026 season is a chance to move past the frustrations of the previous year and re-establish themselves as a leading force. Gasly remains a "brave" believer in the team's potential, asserting that if they can provide him with the right tool, he has the talent to deliver results at the front of the field. His commitment to the project is clear, and he is willing to put in the extra preparation hours to ensure he doesn't miss this window of opportunity.

As the grid transitions to these new power units and active aerodynamics, the internal competition at Alpine and their standing in the constructors' battle will be closely watched. For Gasly, the goal is singular: to return to the top step of the podium and prove that his Monza win was just the beginning of his success in the sport.